The seasons of women’s lives — childhood, motherhood, elder-hood — are increasingly shaped by the demands of career. With women now holding 50.4% of jobs on U.S. payrolls, according to a recent Forbes report, pressure increases to address family-workplace conflicts.
Dynamics in the workplace, especially for women, are changing - favoring flexible work arrangements, shorter commutes, and controlling schedules.Because the demands of an employee-employer relationship often conflict with the parent-child relationship, women-owned businesses jumped from 29% in 2007 to 40% in 2018. (American Express 2018 State Of Women-owned BusinessReport)
The federal Family and Medical Leave Act requires businesses with at least 50 employees to provide up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave for eligible health and family reasons.
Are there ways to help families address the problem of unpaid leave without creating unintended economic and social burdens?
Democrats favor government programs.
The Minnesota Family Paid Act establishes mandatory taxes, stringent regulations and qualifiers that burden the employer and employee. According to a March 2019 St. Paul Pioneer Press article, merely launching the program would cost $41 million for a new computer system and additional employees. And the program targets the traditional hourly or salary-based workforce. However, according to a Jan 2018 NPR/Marist poll, one in five jobs in America are now held by contract workers—a number expected to reach one-half within 10 years.
Democrats additionally propose a Federal Family Act, funded by a 0.4% tax shared by the employee and employer. The nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation found that this proposal significantly underestimates the tax rate needed to support promised benefits and the new payroll tax might need to be “between 2.7 and 3.1 percent”
Republicans offer several policies that reflect the changing workforce and balance families’ needs:
The Freedom for Families Act increases annual contribution limits to health savings accounts. These funds are available for withdrawal, tax free, for expenses during a period of leave for birth, adoption, or family illness. Contributions can be made by the account holder, family members, or businesses alike.
The New Parents Act and CRADLE Act allow new parents paid leave that lasts up to three months in exchange for delaying or reducing future Social Security benefits. The New Parents Act lets parents choose to keep working full-time or part-time and use their Social Security funds to pay for childcare expenses.
Universal Savings Account (USA) is an alternative that combines retirement/ education/health savings with family/medical leave accounts without the current complex rules and penalties.
Policies directly impacting the family should be gender neutral and voluntary. Payroll taxes — whether paid by employee or employer — are a tax to the family. They lower wages and reduces money available for workers to spend or save. Let’s not burden families and employers with more mandates and less freedom in their personal and employment choices.The Republican approach requires no new entitlements, no dramatic growth in government that hampers economic growth and increases the unintended consequences of making employment and business ownership more difficult for all.