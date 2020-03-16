We are in this together.
A strength of ours as a state is that we care about one another. We care about our neighbors as Minnesotans, and this core value will help us weather this storm. We pull together in times of crisis, and we know we need one another right now.
We are, of course, feeling anxious about our health and the health of our loved ones, about our jobs and businesses and how we will navigate these changes. These feelings are unavoidable. But we have also already sacrificed a tremendous amount for the greater good. Countless decisions are being made not just for ourselves, but for others too. We are thinking about more than, “what do I want right now?” We are thinking, “what action should I take that will be good for all of us three months from now?” We all need to be thinking about actions that will slow the spread of COVID-19. Simple actions like washing hands and social distancing can break a chain of transmission that could lead to dozens of cases later on. Personal changes in behavior will save lives.
I have been encouraged by the leadership I’m seeing from state and local officials. We have an excellent public health department in Minnesota, and they are working around the clock to protect Minnesotans. Gov. Walz is working closely with federal officials, other governors, and local leaders in order to make the best decisions possible and advocate for local needs. Republicans and Democrats are working together in St. Paul despite our partisan differences. Local leaders across the district in the public and private sector have impressed me with their diligence and care, and their willingness to be flexible and think creatively.
Things to know and do:
- Take care of the basics. Wash your hands. Stay home if you are sick.
- Call the MDH COVID-19 Hotline (open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week) if you are experiencing symptoms or have questions. The number is 651-201-3920. For child care questions please call 651-297-1304.
The state Legislature has already authorized $21 million in emergency funding for the Minnesota Department of Health. The House of Representatives is putting forward a legislative package that includes a revolving loan account for health care providers, expanding unemployment insurance and sick leave benefits, compensating hourly school workers for days canceled, and banning price gouging.
Follow the guidance of the Minnesota Department of Health. Take social distancing seriously. Limit your movement in the community, especially if you are older or have underlying health concerns. Arrange to work from home if possible.
Stay informed by visiting the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites. I’ll be sharing information regularly through e-updates, my official Facebook Page and Twitter: @RepToddLippert. Feel free to email me at rep.todd.lippert@house.mn.
Our ability to pull together and stick together will serve us well as we respond to COVID-19.