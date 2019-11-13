To the editor:
November is lung cancer awareness month.
Thank you to the Daily News for publishing Dr. Begnaud's article in Saturday’s edition. As she stated, the medical treatment for lung cancer has a greatly improved since 2015. But, it is still grossly underfunded and by far the deadliest cancer in the United States. Unfortunately it is labeled as a smoker's disease, but over half of those diagnosed are non smokers or people who have never smoked.
As a caregiver of a loved one with lung cancer, it pains me that the first question people ask me is is she a smoker, the answer is no.
We need to remove this stigma so all our loved ones have a chance against this disease. Please join me in contacting our senators and representatives and ask them that lung cancer be funded for research and early detection on a equal playing field with other cancer.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar — klobuchar.senate.gov
Sen. Tina Smith — smith.senate.gov
Rep. Jim Hagadorn — hagedorn.house.gov
Jaye Dyrdahl
Faribault