It’s been another great year for Faribault Public Schools. As we begin the year 2020, I find it’s a great time to reflect on the progress our school district has made, the generosity and support we receive from our community, the successes of our staff and students, and the pride I feel in my role as superintendent.
2019 was a year in which we began to lay a foundation for the future success of our school district. We improved student safety by building new parking lots, bus pick-up zones, and more secure entrances at several of our schools. We developed Falcon Learning and Connecting Days that will allow our students to continue learning from home even if poor weather requires us to close school buildings. In November, the community approved an operating levy that will allow us to offer additional career and college readiness opportunities for our high school students, and paves the way for increased collaboration with South Central College.
In addition to approving the levy, the community continues to show tremendous support for our students in a variety of ways. Just in the last month, dozens of businesses and community members have donated over $4,000 toward our students’ negative lunch account balances. Our student store, The Nest, continues to receive an abundance of donations as it provides free supplies and clothing for students in need. Organizations like the Faribault Booster Club, with the support of many local businesses, continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes.
We’re also grateful to the community members who show support by donating their time and sharing their knowledge, whether by visiting our classrooms to share their expertise, teaching a community education class, or hosting student interns at their businesses.
Just as the community supports our schools, students and staff across our district have given back generously to our community. In December, the student councils at Faribault High School, Faribault Middle School and Jefferson Elementary combined to raise over $14,000 for those in need. Every one of our high school extracurricular groups participates in a community service project. On Halloween, our high school student council collected donations for the food shelf. On Thanksgiving, our boys hockey team volunteered at the community dinner. Students from our middle school community service club, Falcons for Change, have initiated projects supporting local hospitals, assisted living facilities, Ruth’s House and many others. I’m very proud of the generosity of our students and staff.
I’m also filled with Falcon Pride when I see our music programs put on wonderful concerts and our theatre students present outstanding plays; when I witness the success of programs like AVID, DECA, our teacher cadet academy and our automotive department; when I see our Emeralds dance team and other athletes perform among the best at various state competitions; when I witness the innovative programming inspiring students at our elementary and middle schools; when I see our students provide perspective for Governor Walz on the topic of teen vaping; and when I see our teachers finding ways to connect with students and going above and beyond to make a difference in their lives.
Thanks to the Faribault community, we had many things to celebrate in 2019. I once again thank you for your support for our school district as we continue to empower, energize and engage students in Faribault Public Schools. I look forward to another great year for our schools and our community in 2020.