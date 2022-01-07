On Dec. 25, we celebrated Christ's birth. What a blessed day it was for me and Linda to be with our children and grandchildren. As we remembered the greatest gift that came to us wrapped in strips of cloth and lying in a manger. It's the only birth celebrated around the world, for He changed the world.
This week we'll be beginning a New Year, "2022 in the year of our Lord". Over 2,000 years ago the wise men from the East came to Jerusalem to seek Him who has been born King of the Jews. Dr. S.M. Lockridge, Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, San Diego, CA (1953-1993) told about Christ the King in his sermon "He's My King", here's an excerpt from his message.
"He's endearingly strong, He's entirely sincere, He's eternally steadfast. He's immortally graceful, He's imperially powerful. He's impartially merciful. He's God's Son. He's a sinner's Savior. He's the centerpiece of civilization. he stands alone in Himself. He's unparalleled. He's unprecedented. He's supreme. He's preeminent. He's the loftiest idea in literature. He's the highest idea in philosophy. He's the fundamental truth in theology. He's the miracle of the age. He's the only one able to supply all our needs simultaneously. He supplies strength to the weak. He's available for the tempted and the tried. he sympathizes and He saves. he guards and He guides. he heals the sick, he cleans the lepers. He forgives sinners, He discharges debtors, He delivers captives, He defends the aged, He rewards the diligent, He beautifies the meek. Do you know Him?
Well, my king is the king of knowledge, He's the well-spring of wisdom, He's the roadway of righteousness, He's the highway of the holiness, He's the gateway of glory, He's the master of the mighty, He's the captain of the conquerors, He's the head of the heroes, He's the leader of the legislators, he's the overseer of the overcomers, He's the governor of the governors, he's the prince of princes, He's the King of Kings and Lord or Lords.
his life is matchless. His goodness limitless. His mercy is everlasting. his love never changes. His word is enough. His grace is sufficient. His reign is righteous. his yoke is easy and His burden is light. Well. I wish I could describe Him to you. But He's indescribable. Yes. He's incomprehensible. He's invincible, He's irresistible. I'm trying to tell you, the Heavens cannot contain Him, let alone a man explain Him. You can't get Him out of your mind. you can't get Him off of your hands. You can't outlive Him, and you can't live without Him. Well. The Pharisees couldn't stand Him, but they found out they couldn't stop him. Pilate couldn't find any fault in Him. Herod couldn't kill Him. Death couldn't handle Him and the grave couldn't hold Him. That's my King.
He always has been, and he always will be. I'm talking about He who had no predecessor and He who has no successor. There was nobody before Him and there will be nobody after Him. You can't impeach Him, and He's not going to resign. We try to get prestige and honor and glory to ourselves, but the glory is all His. Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever, and ever, and ever, and ever. How long is that? And ever, and ever, and ever, and ever and when you get through all the forevers, than 'Amen'. "
2022 in the year of our Lord. Heave a blessed New Year and my Jesus Christ be your Savior and King. Thanks for reading this article.