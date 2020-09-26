What kind of news did you hear today? Did you hear that progress had been made in developing a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus, or that China had increased its orders for more soybeans? Maybe you heard that more businesses are opening up across the country, and that more people are going back to work. You might even have heard that Israel and the United Arab Emirates have signed a peace agreement.
But no, more than likely, you heard about continued rioting in many U.S. cities. From Minneapolis to Portland, Seattle and Chicago, violent looters and arsonists have caused irreparable damage and fear.
What are rioters protesting? They claim police brutality, so then why did they destroy and burn businesses owned by minorities, and leave thousands of residents without access to neighborhood grocery stores and restaurants, clothing stores and clinics? Why did they to loot stores of televisions and fancy appliances?
None of these actions will actually result in their listed goal— police reform. In fact, because of the trauma and disrespect, many in law enforcement have decided to resign and move on to other safer careers, leaving area residents with less security, no protection of personal property, and in some places, no police.
Initially those protesting police brutality were forceful but peaceful. Then a fringe element stepped in and turned it into an attack on our country, its history and even our Constitution. From rioters taking over Portland for more than three months, to taking down historical statues, damaging public and government buildings, to blocking freeways, this movement has become an attack on America.
And some legislators agree with the rioters. Do you remember Maxine Waters telling her followers to “push back” on people who don’t agree with you. She said “Tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” Even Barrack Obama said ”I want you to argue with them and get in their face.” He also said that conservatives “cling to their guns or religion," a put down to believers. Hilary Clinton reduced conservatives to “deplorables.” Kamala Harris urged donations to bail Minnesota rioters out of jail.
An entire political party has dedicated itself to removing a duly elected president calling his election “illegitimate” and worse. That party tried multiple times to remove President Trump from office. Remember the Steele Dossier paid for by the Clinton campaign in order to destroy Trump’s campaign? And the Russia collusion charge or the impeachment claims over a phone call to the Ukrainian president and the forged, doctored FISA warrants? They have tried in every way to override the will of the people, expressed throughout the election process.
Now these same leaders sit back and stay silent instead of trying to stop the rioters and protect the public.
Perhaps they are hoping that the anarchist rioters will accomplish what they failed to do, overturn the will of the voters, and usher in their socialist agenda.
By the way have you heard that President Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize-twice?