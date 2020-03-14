Physical inactivity leads to at least 250,000 deaths annually in the United States, and more than one half of Americans fail to meet recommended physical activity levels. The relative risk of coronary heart disease associated with physical inactivity is comparable to cigarette smoking!
Regular physical activity decreases total mortality rates as well as the incidence and mortality from cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and some cancers.
Physical activity improves control of diabetes, hypertension, and lipid levels; decreases the risk of cardiovascular events; helps prevent osteoporosis; and, especially in older patients, sustains mobility, reduces disability, and decreases the risk of falls.
A study of aerobic exercise (also called cardio exercise) found that patients who perform aerobic exercise receive significantly fewer pain medication prescriptions. This study also found that aerobic exercise is a safe therapy for patients with chronic low back pain. Additionally, general exercise is associated with better prognoses for neck pain.
Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization for adults age 18 years suggest weekly targets for aerobic activity, muscle strengthening activity, and stretching activities. (Most efforts can be focused on moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity). The minimum weekly moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity target for adults aged 18 years is 150 minutes, spread out over the week. This 150-minute weekly minimum target translates to 30 minute per day, 5 days per week.
A person has achieved a moderate intensity if they can talk, but cannot sing while performing that activity, and vigorous intensity if they cannot say more than a few words without pausing for breath.
Before starting any new physical activity, consult with your doctor. Once you have clearance to begin your new exercise plan, here are some helpful tips for getting started:
Do what you enjoy. Figure out what type of exercise or activities you’re most likely to do (e.g., walking, bicycling, running, or swimming). Think about when and how you’d be most likely to follow through.
Set reasonable goals. You don’t have to train for a marathon. Walk around the block the first day. Then try to do a little more each day. Within a short time, you will have made significant progress towards your goal.
Go easy on yourself. You might not be able to handle a lot of exercise at first, so start small and increase your activity gradually. Remember to thoroughly warm up and cool down before each exercise session.
Make it social. Try to find a friend with whom you can exercise. This will give you a little extra motivation to stick with your exercise routine.
Go outside. A little sunshine and fresh air can enhance your mood.
Whatever you do, don’t give up!