The St. Urho’s Day parade committee is saddened to announce that the parade scheduled for Wednesday, March 16 has been cancelled. For those unfamiliar with St. Urho (and the two of you know who you are) the legend written by my father the late Dr. Sulo Havumaki follows this announcement.
With the world in flux with the Ukraine situation, the pandemic and divisive political viewpoints, the parade was going to be a statement of support for peace and unity. The usual excitement and anticipation was a little muted, but still there was a feeling of a return to near normalcy.
The parade committee met virtually for a few meetings and recently gathered at the Crack of Dawn for scrumptious caramel rolls and coffee. The meeting, which had a proper agenda, dissolved into a rehash of previous years’ debacles. Fingers were pointed, names were called, blame was assigned and the agenda ended up covered with caramel drippings (which still were fantastic).
Finally, cooler heads prevailed, and the talk focused on the parade and who should be the grand marshal. Suggestions included Dr. Anthony Fauci (who was unavailable), Mike Zimmer (no longer with the Vikings), Ryan Reynolds (the man turns everything he does into success, but his publicist said the parade was an albatross even Ryan couldn’t fix), and Heidi Nelson (for spearheading the drive to eliminate the mortgage at Paradise Center for the Arts).
Ultimately, the group selected the Faribault teachers for all they have accomplished in the past two years, in spite of the problems they had to overcome. However, the parade would have occurred over spring break. The decision was made to ask them next year rather than infringe on their much needed break.
The parade route was going to be a little different this year. It would still have started at Christ Lutheran Church but instead of going across the viaduct, the route turned to the right in front of Kwik Trip and then down Ravine to Central and taking another right to pass by Cry Baby Craig’s.
The parade committee drove the route. Two of the members stopped and tried the pickled habanero and garlic hot sauce and left the group in search of a glass of milk or some milk chocolate. They had the keys to the minivan and the rest of the group was left to walk home. Most of them made it safely.
Again, we apologize for those looking forward to the parade, but maybe next year.
The legend of St Urho
According to Dr. Sulo Havumaki: One of the lesser known, but extraordinary legends of ages past is the legend of St. Urho: patron saint of the Finnish vineyard workers.
Before the last glacial period wild grapes grew with abundance in the area now known as Finland. Archeologists have uncovered evidence of this scratched on the thigh bones of the giant bears that once roamed northern Europe. The wild grapes were threatened by a plague of grasshoppers until St. Urho banished the lot of them with a few selected Finnish words.
In memory of this impressive demonstration of the Finnish language, Finnish people celebrate on March 16, the day before St. Patrick’s Day. It tends to serve as a reminder that St. Pat’s Day is just around the corner and is thus celebrated by squares.
At sunrise on March 16, Finnish women and children dressed in royal purple and nile green gather around the shores of the many lakes in Finland and chant what St. Urho chanted many years ago.
“Heinasirkka, heinasirkka, menetaalta hiiteen.” (Translated: “Grasshopper, grasshopper, go away!)
Adult males, (people, not grasshoppers) dressed in green costumes gather on the hills overlooking the lakes, listen to the chant and then kicking out like grasshoppers, they slowly disappear to change costumes from green to purple.
The celebration ends with singing and dancing polkas and schottisches and drinking grape juice, though these activities may occur in varying sequences.