The last two weeks have included more incendiary events than any in my previous 83+ years. This includes the 1960s when I followed rather closely the civil rights movement led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
These events included celebrating Juneteenth when Blacks were informed that they were free. This became confusing when Donald Trump wished to hold a major rally in Tulsa on the date usually set aside, especially among Blacks, to celebrate the anniversary of Juneteenth.
Because this was close to the date in 1921 when whites bombed out a significant section of Tulsa where Black residents had established a very successful community and massacred an estimated 300 residents, it led to confusion — and anger.
Hundreds were summarily killed and dumped into massive graves or thrown into the river, and a major section of the city was in ruins. This was not in my history classes, by the way. Was it in yours?
Donald Trump expressed no regrets and went ahead with a major rally one day after Juneteenth.
Another disturbing picture is to watch the destruction of many statues of Confederate leaders. Some are deeply disturbed by this, and I, too, wondered until it was pointed out what if Germany had statues of Adolph Hitler?! These Confederate leaders had sought to overthrow our country in the Civil War (dare I say again I consider that an oxymoron?) This also includes Christopher Columbus and again I wondered until it was pointed out that he sold a significant number of Native American girls into sex slavery. Lynching is also still legal in our country. Can you imagine?
The continuous news stories of the death of many Blacks, some for no more than traffic violations is beyond belief. A 6-year-old Black child when asked by her father what “I can’t breath” meant responded with, “I hope they don’t do that to white people!” Recall the phrase “out of the mouth of babes.”
Disturbing also is that stimulus funds are not the same for Blacks of low income. And some good news, too. The Supreme Court decided that DACA residents were, at least for now, not to be sent out of the only country they have known. The level and numbers of those contributing to the good of our country is indeed most impressive. Equally significant is the court’s decision to protect gays and transgender citizens. The list goes on, but don’t just take my word for it.
I will include some of what one of my daughters recently shared with me. I am intensely proud of her, by the way, as her career consists of leading a ministry of Lutheran Social Services titled “Cherish all Children,” which deals with bringing girls out of the sex slave business across Minnesota. Here are her words sharing what she is doing voluntarily:
“Church leaders, pastors, the Minneapolis bishop and community members all came together to be trained in Christian non-violent action after the killing of George Floyd, and I was fortunate to be among them. We learned from Reverend Sekou — activist, theologian, author and musician — who works to mobilize Christians for racial justice. I had participated in two protests with my teens, and went to learn how to be a part of keeping this movement going as a white person of great privilege.
Someone asked about how to de-escalate things if they start to get out of hand at a peaceful protest. He immediately responded, ‘Don’t try de-escalation unless you’re already in relationship with them.’ Building relationships was key to his messages throughout. And he went on to ask “What’s the real issue? Buildings burning or Black people dying?” Not that he was condoning the violence, but helping us see that news stories and people quickly go to the immediate harm of what they see in front of them rather than the hundreds of years and the everyday occurrences of racism that black people endure, even to their death such as with George Floyd and so many others.
As a clergy person, he also talked about the powerful witness of clergy showing up at these moments. Show up in full clergy drag (as he put it) and help create moral drama for direct action in deep abiding love.
In these times of so much unrest, I am learning how to hear the stories of people of color with deep compassion and a desire to build relationships, while working as a strong ally for social change and racial justice.
Let me conclude with the nooses in the news. The only Black NASCAR driver was recently accompanied by 100% of the other drivers. That’s what we need. Total response in support of those in our community who are harassed or helpless in any way.
Last month we encouraged you to vote “love” in America. This month we encourage each of you to vote for the one who will bring America together! It is a monumental task to MAOA, Make America One Again. I sincerely believe Joe Biden is up to if if we pull together!