There was a study in Seattle were they found, which most of probably already know, that patients with a positive attitude recovered more quickly than those with a negative one.
I found this to be true in my own life. After cancer, a total knee replacement and learning on Christmas Eve that I tested positive for COVID-19, my first reactions was: OK, God, could You maybe give me a break. I felt that I had had enough and was ready for a break.
Then I took time and looked back over my past physical trials. Yes, I had had cancer, but it was caught early, the surgery was successful, and although I had to have radiation treatment a couple years later, it hasn’t returned and all looks well for the future.
My knee replacement is helping me to have less pain and I am able to keep moving and work outside, and I was blessed that learning I tested positive with COVID on Christmas Eve, I had an infusion on Christmas Day which stopped it from taking over my body. Also because I had it, I can continue to meet with the congregation on Sunday and not stay away.
The same choice in attitudes apply to our churches. I know we have had to think outside the box in doing worship. We had services outside all summer which if not for the outbreak, we would not have done it. Also we are on Facebook. Again, something new for us. We had to have an attitude of giving up or changing our way of thinking.
So I had two options. Become discouraged and bitter or accept what had taken place and instead of blaming God, thank God for all his healing that He had done.
“What is the biggest issue in having a positive attitude? It is whether we truly trust God. There is no question that our mental state can affect the ability of our mind, body, or emotions being receptive to healing.”
Times have been difficult for the past year. But we can survive if we have the attitude that it is going to be okay and we are going to work to make it okay. Whether we become bitter or trust God that he is in charge and we need not fear. It is up to us what to do in the next few months…accept or reject God’s hand to keep us safe and in a positive attitude.