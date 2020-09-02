Almost one year under my belt as the Early Childhood Coordinator for Faribault Public Schools and no one can argue when I say it has been an interesting year. Despite some of the challenges 2020 ended up bringing, I have found myself often reflecting in gratitude; gratitude for the teachers, paraprofessionals and support staff throughout our district who served and continue to serve students, our families, and colleagues during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
McKinley Early Childhood has a unique makeup of education we bring to young children in our community. We offer support services for students birth through age five, provide family education for young children and their families, early childhood screening, and preschool programming in McKinley, Jefferson Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary. While there are many wonderful aspects of all these programs I could share, I’d like to use my voice today to educate readers on the complexity of our preschool programming and our excitement around the start of the year.
Even with the extra health and safety measures developed to protect our in-person community, the teaching staff are fired up around the learning content they are preparing to deliver in the classroom. Joining the team last year, I was able to learn more about the Pyramid Model and how our implementation team has worked to create high quality learning environments which are responsive to relationships. The Pyramid Model began in the 2017-18 school year with a joint agreement between the Minnesota Department of Education and Faribault Public Schools. Over the next three years, early childhood staff were trained in three tiers, an implementation team was created, and our classrooms have begun to slowly transform.
The Pyramid Model is a program-wide approach to classroom management that uses common language, visuals, and materials to lay a foundation for social and emotional skills. The “pyramid” visual is scaffolded for laying the foundation for all children, teaching specific skills in the classroom, and the top of the pyramid representing the few number of children receiving additional individualized teaching and support. With specific intervention guidelines, staff, families, and students team together for those who may need extra intervention to help address behavior problems.
The 2020-21 school year is here and our implementation team has grown to help support our expanding preschool programs. The majority of staff have been trained and all staff are supported with a classroom coach. Michelle Martindale, Early Childhood Special Education teacher, has spent hours over the summer updating the resource bins for teachers to include additional supportive tools that are responsive to our cultural representations and align with our social emotional curriculum, Second Step. The Pyramid Model is a wonderful guide to help students and their families promote social and emotional skills in young children, which we fully support. Research shows the more socially skilled children are, the more likely they are to succeed in school.
We believe that our exceptional teachers are giving our Faribault students the best start to their education and wellness journey through our commitment to these research based classroom management practices, curricula that meet the early indicators of progress, and the creativity and commitment of our entire staff. If you are looking for a program that treasures your child and promotes relationships to foster academic growth, Faribault Public Schools Falcon’s Nest preschool is your answer.