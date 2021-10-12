In some ways it seems like in a blink of an eye and in others it seems like it takes an eternity, but eventually the day comes. Your child is semi-ready to leave home. I take seriously that parental responsibility, the part of preparing my children for independence, partly due to my love for them, to want what is best for them to be successful, functional adults, but maybe more so for my own selfish reasons. After 18 years of cooking for them, cleaning up after them, shuttling them from here and there, I am ready for a break, maybe a nap, and binging a Netflix show which has become so popular these days. Of course, living this dream is a bit limited since I still have a couple of dependents at home.
Last month, I drove with another child back for her second year of college. Having completed this process four times already, I have made a few observations. First, my kids have way too much stuff. Each of my kids have left a lot of treasures, AKA junk, behind. Some of children left as many belongings behind as they took to college. If I was going to do parenting over, I would look at each item bought for my kids through the lens of “will I be stuck with this down the road?” “Honey, I see you have a magic set on your Christmas list. Do you think your love of magic will be like origami, where you were super excited about it for a month, and then it will end up under your bed to collect dust?” “Umm, I am not sure mom.” “Well, that seems pretty indecisive. If you aren’t willing to commit to this magic thing into adulthood, I think I will need to see it on your Christmas list for a few more years.”
Although all of my kids have too many belongings, the quantity of stuff they brought with them to college greatly varied. One shared a trailer with her roommate when she moved to college. One needed her vehicle and my vehicle packed to the brim. Another took his vehicle, and, except for his large TV, probably could fit his things in the back seat of his car. Some children approach dorm living like they are producers on an HGTV show. They plan wall hangings and matching comforters. They want to make their dorm room a home. This is a dangerous perspective because I personally have wanted my kids in and out of college as soon as possible. Other kids created space as if they are living in a prison cell. Some dorm rooms are probably smaller than prison cells. Their rooms are utilitarian, with their clothes, their books, and a box of Cheez-its, they call it good. This is my preference. I want dorm living to be a starting point, a very low starting point, where they aspire to move out and move up to better housing. Some dorm rooms are deluxe and college students will find after graduation that they can only afford a cruddy apartment. This might prompt them to return to college for another degree or a master’s degree.
Another observation is that most college kids do not enjoy the endless choices of college cafeteria food. I personally enjoyed college dining. I grew up a very picky eater. I didn’t like most vegetables, and quite a few fruits. Although I ate liver, blood sausage, and sauerkraut, there were a lot of other foods that would prompt a gag response like meatloaf and my mother’s hash. I know. Kids make no sense. I greatly appreciated the vast variety of culinary choices provided at the University of North Dakota. Plus, I could eat dessert before my meal. College truly was a revolutionary experience. By the time the fall break comes, I am not sure if my kids are as excited to see me as they are to have a home-cooked meal. “I am making tuna casserole and lime Jell-O for supper.” “Oh wow, mom, that sounds fantastic!” She hates lime Jell-O and tuna.
When I decided on a college to attend, my mother said if I selected UND, I could share a car with my sister. Since I was unsure of what my major would be, this seemed as legitimate of a reason as any. Five of my siblings attended UND. The youngest rebelled and attended a college that which will not be named about 70 miles south of Grand Forks. My children have shown no such allegiance to any certain college, and so five kids have attended higher education at five different colleges in three different states. My daughter currently attends the University of Mary in Bismarck. This is the first college far enough away that I flew back after moving her and unpacking her things. Leaving a child at a college where they don’t know one person feels a lot like abandonment and the first semester can be a mix of adventure, stress, and tearful calls home. The second year is not nearly as emotional, but even so, after a tearful good-bye, I arrived at the Bismarck airport.
The flight wasn’t full, so I switched to a seat across the aisle, no offense to the stranger who was assigned to sit next to me. I find flying claustrophobic. Upon getting ready to depart, the flight attendant came and asked me if I was supposed to be in the other seat. I admitted I had switched seats and offered to return to my designated seat. “Well, I was going to have that big guy take this seat to balance out the weight, but I guess we will be fine.” After offering again to return to my seat, she departed to prepare the vital safety announcements to which no one pays attention. I spent the entire flight fretting about if I created a weight imbalance that would cause the airplane to plummet into a field of corn or wheat. At least it created a diversion from the emotions I felt leaving another kid at college.