From time to time, I think it’s important to share projects underway that improve our publications. We’ve also enjoyed some recent success in filling open positions, so I’d like to share that as well. Below are snippets for each.
Tall tab conversion
Beginning the first week in March, you’ll see your local newspaper delivering the same news as it always has, in a new format called the tall tab.
We’re not the first to do this; it’s become wildly successful in other markets across the United States and in Europe. It’s a large magazine format that is easier to handle. The fonts are the same size, and the column widths are almost the same size. The change is in how tall the publication is.
I’ve shown the new size to a few service organizations, and the response has been positive. We think you will like the change and look forward to presenting it to you.
Poynter Institute Table Stakes
The Poynter Institute is a global leader in journalism. It is the world’s leading instructor, innovator, convener, and resource for anyone who aspires to engage and inform audiences.
It’s a big deal, and we were selected to participate in a local news innovation program that is described as an intensive, 10-month program that is proven to help local newspapers make the transition to sustainable digital publishing and build a culture of performance-driven change.
We’re excited about this, because it helps us evaluate content and distribution. It helps us to map out how we will give you what you want in a format you desire at a time you choose. We all know how quickly the world of media is changing nationally and locally. This project will allow us to plan our path forward with a complete focus on you and the communities we serve.
New office manager
We hired a new newspaper group office manager; her name is Mindi Hawks, and she'll work out of Owatonna. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. She has worked in many careers, from grocery to fast food to retail and food manufacturing, before settling in at the Owatonna People's Press. Her favorite thing about the area is the beautiful parks with scenic walking trails and delicious small town restaurants. Her personal slogan is "When you can't find the sunshine, be the sunshine."
New circulation operations supervisor
We hired a new newspaper group circulation operations supervisor; his name is Hudson Mrotz, and he’ll be based out of the Owatonna office. A 24-year-old native of the area, Hudson was raised on a farm near Ellendale and worked for Hy-Vee and Hope Creamery before moving to his new position with APG. Outside of work, Hudson spends time writing music and enjoying live events. During the warmer months, his free time is spent biking, seeking thrills and enjoying nature.
New associate editor in Faribault
Kristine Goodrich is the new associate editor of the Faribault Daily News, starting in her role Jan. 31. Kristine brings over 17 years of journalism experience to the team, most recently as a reporter for the Mankato Free Press. She has covered the gamut In local news, from government to courts to features. She intends to ingrain herself in the Faribault community and be a diligent leader for the paper.
New associate editor in Northfield
Pamela Thompson is the new associate editor of the Northfield News. She started at the end of December and comes to us with 20 years of journalism and writing experience. Pamela most recently lived in Eau Claire, and she is fitting in well in her new community, already meeting a variety of people and covering a wide range of topics. She is an excellent fit for the role.
New reporters
Spencer Brussel is a new reporter for the Faribault Daily News and the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Spencer comes to us out of college, with a writing degree and an eagerness to learn. He started in January and is quickly getting into his new beats.
Shayna Lewis is the new reporter for the Waseca County News. Shayna comes to us out of college, with a creative writing degree. Since starting in January, she has jumped right in, covering a host of community events and local government meetings. She lives in Waseca with her family.
A plan for more engagement with readers and community stakeholders
As we move into spring, we’ll begin a series of engagement opportunities with small groups. We’re calling the get-togethers “Drop by for pie.” It’s an opportunity for our team to meet with our readers to share ideas and gain feedback. We’ll also develop reader advisory boards to help determine future story ideas.
Thanks for your continued support, and let’s all make 2022 a good year. Please email me or call with any questions at randy.rickman@apgsomn.com or 507-444-2367.