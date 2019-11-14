Either fall or winter has officially arrived and many people often ask what does Parks and Recreation have to offer now. Well, that is a loaded question.
Our programs do not slow down in the winter, they just change. We offer youth programs, adult programs and special events, and the Parks & Rec Department works on facilities for outdoor fun. Please check out the "Buckham Bulletin" you received in the mail or check us out online for a complete list of all programs and activities. You can also register for most of the programs online.
As the weather gets colder and stays cold the Parks & Rec Department works hard to get the ice rinks at Jefferson flooded and ready for the winter. The process takes about one to two weeks to make good ice once it is cold enough.
The sledding hill at Faribault High School is also a fun place to go sledding. A secondary sledding hill is located at Stone Ridge Park just south of the country club. Let us know what you think of this location. If you can’t wait for the outdoor weather to make conditions right, the Faribault Ice Arena has open skate times on Saturday afternoons and Sunday evenings. There is a fee and we have ice skates available for rent. If you are looking for something warm, don’t forget about open swim times at the community center. It is a great standalone program as well as many people book birthday parties with us.
The Hometown Holiday is quickly approaching. It will start at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 starting. It begins with Mayor Kevin Voracek escorting Santa and Mrs. Claus to the Buckham Center on the firetruck. After an official welcome, most people move inside to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, do arts and crafts, listen to music by Mike Hildebrandt and Friends, eat cookies and popcorn. The Faribault High School Chorus will also provide some holiday cheer inside and out.
Some people will want to stay outside and talk with Santa’s reindeer or even go for a horse-drawn wagon ride. This is a big event and hundreds of people attend every year. We thank all three entities at the Buckham Center as well as Faribault Main Street and the Chamber of Commerce for co-sponsoring this with us.
As the holidays approach and we start nibbling on more and more food in our offices and at home, exercise might come to mind. We have a large number of group exercise classes being offered at the Washington Recreation Center, Water exercise and lap swimming at the Community Center. We also have yoga, Pilates, barre and tai chi classes being offered at the Buckham West which is attached to the Community Center. With all of these programs or with the use of our fitness room we accept many different forms of insurance. If you check with us we can tell you if your insurance company has this benefit or you can check directly with your insurance company.
If you have any questions or concerns on any upcoming programs or activities, give us a call at the Parks and Recreation office at 507-334-2064.