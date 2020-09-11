To the editor:
Sen. John Jasinski’s Sept. 5 column in the local newspaper lamented Gov. Tim Walz’s continued use of his executive power during the current COVID-19 pandemic. His use of words like “lockstep, massively off base and iron grip” seem over exaggerated, as well as his statement about “the governor planning to hold on to his powers forever.”
Forever is a long time isn’t it.
Sen. Jasinski forgot to mention Gov. Walz had been trying to meet with Senate Majority Leader Gazelka but Gazelka had refused to meet as stated in a letter from Gov. Walz’s Chief of Staff Chris Schmitter.
Part of that letter is as follows: “Of the 10 Legislative COVID-19 Response Commission meetings, you have failed to attend a single one. You also chose not to attend a private COVID-19 briefing with Commissioner Jan Malcolm, and a briefing on the Lost Wage Assistance Program, and a specially arranged tour of the state’s alternative care site. Most recently, you failed to attend a briefing with the White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. The governor wants to work together across party lines to protect the health of Minnesotans, but you make it difficult when you choose not to attend critically important meetings focused on our state’s pandemic response efforts.”
The letter must have had an effect on Sen. Paul Gazelka because he agreed to meet with Gov. Walz Sept. 10 before another special session meeting this week.
It seems Republican leadership is more interested in playing politics than actually working together for the betterment of all Minnesotans.
What do you think?
Phil Heim
Medford