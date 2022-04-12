Imagine entering kindergarten never having held a book, never having played with a puzzle or used art materials, or being unprepared to interact socially with your teachers and classmates.
This is a real-life situation for many underserved children in Rice County. Too often, underserved children are left behind due to adversities in life, and they struggle to overcome those early disparity gaps.
ParentChild+ is a free home visiting program that aims to strengthen families and increase school readiness for young children. ParentChild+ staff members read together with families, help children build their vocabulary and model reading and play time. Our goal is to nurture parents’ strengths and help them be their child’s first teacher so their children get the best possible start. We aim to empower families not just for early literacy, but early opportunities.
ParentChild+ is a two-year voluntary program that begins when a child is 18 months to 2 1/2 years old. Families receive two 30-minute home visits per week for 23 weeks a year from a trained early learning specialist who shares language and cultural backgrounds with the families.
Visits are available in person or virtually, depending on the family’s preference (through Healthy Community Initiative/Growing Up Healthy, families receive Chromebooks and hotspots for virtual visits).
Families discover creative ways to teach their children and learn together. The early learning specialists bring books and toys, which are gifts to the family and are used as tools of communication. Using the book or toy, the early learning specialist models, in the family’s preferred language (English or Spanish), reading, conversation and play activities that are designed to encourage parent-child interaction and promote the child’s development verbally and cognitively. The interaction is key to increased development and early literacy skills.
In addition, the early learning specialist connects families to a wide range of community resources, including food access, health, housing, transportation, educational opportunities and translation support. Visits are arranged according to the family’s schedule and in the comfort of their home.
Since ParentChild+ launched in 2019, it has served 95 children from Faribault and Northfield.
One PC+ parent said of the program: “I like that my son pays more attention and knows what is expected with the visit. At first, he would not pay attention to the books or toys. Now, he knows where he needs to sit for the visits and runs over to the spot when Diana (the early learning specialist) comes. That’s my favorite part to see.”
Another parent said: “My children are talking more. I see them more attentive in their classes when Diana comes. Grace has picked up new skills and learned new things that are being explored in the books.”
ParentChild+ is now recruiting for fall 2022. You can contact me by phone or email at 507-400-4462 or leslie@healthycommunityinitiative.org (habla español). I will connect you with one of our early learning specialists who lives and works in your area. For more information about ParentChild+, please visit growinguphealthy.org.