Once a year Buckham West compiles information and reports it in order to update its members on the operations and finances of the agency. In 2019, record numbers were noted in many areas. But then in 2020 along came the COVID-19 pandemic which closed our doors for many months, reduced the number of members and cancelled our programs and fundraisers. Below is a summary of the 2020 Annual Report, as well as the comparison to 2019.
• Participation: In 2019 Buckham West’s paid membership was 799, the highest number in the past 20 years. But because of the pandemic closures, the 2020 final number was down to 710.
• Partners: Buckham West works with many community organizations to offer a variety of services such as educational presenters, screening providers, supportive agencies and direct service providers. During 2019 there were 95 different partners but with the building closures and program cancellations, this numbers was reduced to 43 in 2020.
• Volunteers: Buckham West continues to rely on its members for thousands of hours of volunteer work. In addition to having a work force that is dedicated to the mission of organization, it saves substantial amounts of money each year in labor costs. In 2019 volunteers helped the Buckham West in 23 different areas. Even during the pandemic, we still had a strong volunteer workforce that helped us in 20 different areas.
• Fundraising: In 2019 Buckham West proudly raised nearly $60,000 in its fundraising efforts. Along with that amount we were also still receiving gifts towards the building expansion fundraising. But in 2020 we were forced to cancel all of our regular fundraisers and only earned a small portion of our typical income from Fashions on Central. In fact, our fundraising was down 62% from the year prior. This revenue loss was made up though with funds from other places, including: PPP funding, CARES money and other grant dollars.
Orthopedic presentation
Having shoulder pain? Attend this free information session presented by Dr. Thomas Kaiser, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician at the Allina Clinic in Faribault to learn about options for pain management, surgical intervention and rehabilitation services for shoulders. In addition, he will discuss treatment options for patients with shoulder injuries including muscle and tendon repairs, dislocations, fractures and arthritis. Along with Dr. Kaiser, staff from Courage Kenny Sports & Physical Therapy center in Faribault will also be present, providing you the opportunity to ask the experts any questions you may have.
This free program will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 at Buckham West.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required by calling Buckham West at 332-7357.
‘Out to Lunch Bunch’ resumes
Another popular Buckham West program, the Out to Lunch Bunch, is returning after taking time off during the COVID shutdowns. This is an activity for Buckham West members who are interested in trying different restaurants in Faribault and the surrounding area. The group will resume meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 20 at Basher’s. The cost will be Dutch Treat and we ask you to call us at 332-7357 to sign up so that reservations can be made for our group. Masks will be required to enter the restaurant.
Services available
Buckham West continues to add services back into its schedule with three monthly, professional consultation opportunities for Faribault’s older adults.
• Starting on the first Tuesday of each month will be an opportunity for you to talk to a representative from Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN). NHN is a regional non-profit organization that offers services like home repairs, yard work, housework, transportation and more to Faribault’s older residents. They will be here to tell us more on Tuesday, May 4 between 9 to 11 a.m. More information on this exciting new Faribault resource to come!
• On the second Tuesday of each month Buckham West will be hosting a trained health insurance counselor to assist individuals with any health insurance and Medicare questions. These will also be free, virtual one-on-one appointments. Bring along all insurance and prescription information that you currently have. Another option available for you is to call the Senior Linkage Line at 1-800-333-2433. The staff answering these calls will have the same training as the virtual option.
• Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services (SMRLS) attorney Thomas Krause will be available for a virtual meeting to discuss and begin the intake process on various legal situations that you might have. In order to meet with a SMRLS staff member you must be a low-income senior or person with disability and live in the SMRLS service area.
Please note that only civil legal matters will qualify, not criminal. These appointments will be held on the fourt Tuesday of each month.
Stimulus check
By now many folks have received additional stimulus money from the federal government. Since Buckham West and Fashions on Central are still not open at full capacity we continue to rely on additional donations to maintain our financial success. If you are in a financial position to do so, won’t you please consider using a portion of these stimulus funds and send a check to your favorite non-profit (hint, hint). Thanks so much to those folks who have already donated to us already!
Reminders:
• Once a popular service for our members, the sale of reused cards has now declined and so we are discontinuing our card recycling program effective at once. Thank you so much for your donated cards over the years and your support of the program.
• Our coffee shop is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the latest menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.