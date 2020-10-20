To the editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to endorse Sara Caron for the Faribault City Council.
Sara has been a proud resident of Faribault for many years.
She is personable, engaging and to open new ideas from all members of the community. She has no "agenda," and is very open to all constituents on all issues, large or small.
As a former reporter for a local radio station in Wyoming, Sara would attend the city council meetings and broadcast objective and unbiased issues discussed and decided at each meeting.
When asked about her opinion/stance on two particular issues facing our community, she replied with considerate and relevant questions on what those issues meant to the person as well as the opposition.
I believe she will make an excellent city council team member and will continue to work hard and make Faribault a great city.
Dean Purdie
Faribault
This letter is a paid political endorsement.