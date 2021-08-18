Albeit in my lifetime, it has nonetheless been awhile — over 60 years, in fact — since the United States has grown in numbers. I don’t even say “United States of America” because, having not been satisfied with simply leaping over Canada to turn Seward’s Folly into a resource-rich state (Alaska), but we leapt further out away from the continent to accept Hawaii, perhaps as a gesture of thanks for being a Pacific outpost, but maybe as a thank you for its role in the mid-century unpleasantness.
These are but the most recent extensions of the infamous Monroe Doctrine that claimed some form of dibs on anything to the west of the original 13 colonies, regardless of existing claims, indigenous groups or assorted languages. A simple count of states bearing names in Spanish or some Anglicized form of Native tongues gives a clear picture of what some might call manifest destiny, while others decry its excesses and outright cruelties as immoral usurpations. It was paid for with blood and treasure and treachery, perhaps in both directions. Regardless, it’s where we are now.
Having effectively freed ourselves of the continental boundaries, perhaps it’s time to consider future needs for both economic integration and unified governance where there exists such co-dependency as to make it seem inevitable. I speak of looking into the addition of Japan as a front-runner among the potential additions to the fold. If that sounds radical — and it probably should — then consider these points:
• China is expected to surpass the United States in GDP by mid-century, if not sooner, having already taken second place from Japan in this century. Adding Japan’s economy to ours would stave off the drop from top position and perhaps ultimately prevent it. China, without additional land and resources, may have a cap on its potential.
• This adds another roughly 50% population to our total, a boon coming at a time when it seems growth has stagnated in Japan, and slowing here when not including the immigration factor that has always spurred the United States’ growth.
• Japanese cars are no longer “foreign,” so existing animosity toward imports becomes a non-issue. Ditto any other products, almost all of which are already household names. They already love our national pastime of baseball, and have embraced other sports of ours, even as we have become familiar with judo, jujutsu, karate and aikido. Sushi and ramen here are as culturally stereotyped as hamburgers and fries over there. (Side note: Check YouTube for “Best Japanese Song in English” for a list of words we’ve traded or being cutely transformed into “Japanglish.”)
• Almost everything in Japan, at least places where tourists are likely, is already labeled in English. They study, but not necessarily learn, English in school. We could help.
OK, perhaps that’s a bit far-fetched, but it’s not impossible. While a 51-star flag is doable (six rows of stars, alternating seven and eight each), 52 isn’t unreasonable either: eight rows alternating six and seven each. Almost like a deck of cards.
That means we should do the most obvious move, likely more popular with the people but not the government, and add our nearest large neighbor, Cuba. Already I see a U.S baseball team becoming virtually unbeatable! This might well have already happened had the (then) Washington Senators drafted Fidel Castro rather than Camillo Pasquale.
Sayonara, amigos.