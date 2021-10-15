The warm fall weather that we have been having recently (and that I have certainly been enjoying) brings some unwanted guests to our door. I have been seeing some clips on television about boxelder bugs being present in large numbers. So what do we do about them and why are there so many?
First a little background on the little critters - the cool weather draws them from the places where they’ve been feeding on plants or other insects and they want to find places for the winter to hunker down. So we see them in large numbers on the sunny and warm sides of our homes, trees, and buildings. They love the warm sun on buildings with southern and western exposure.
It is an insect that is native to Minnesota, and they feed on boxelder, maple and ash trees. We tend to see more of them when we have hot and dry summers, like we have just experienced.
The insects are nothing more than a nuisance. They don’t cause major damage to plants, trees or people. They don’t bite and they don’t spread disease. They just are kind of creepy.
The best thing you can do is lock down your house to keep them out. Check around your windows and doors for gaps. Look at areas where cords, cables and vents leave your house and seal them up. Don’t give them access to your home and it might keep other critters out— especially those 4-legged cheese eaters!
If you have boxelder trees, don’t think you have to cut down those trees. We generally have increased numbers about every 5 years. So don’t lose the benefits of that tree, because the removal of the tree won’t guarantee that the bugs will be gone.
So if you want them gone, you can physically remove them. Shop vacs work wonderfully and then you can dispose of them in the garbage. Pesticides can be used, but make sure you read the label. Make sure it will be a product that can be used outside or on the exterior of buildings.
Another little critter that you might run across is the brown marmorated stink bug. Personally I think this guy is not very handsome, when compared to the emerald ash borer or the Japanese Beetle. Not that I like those guys, but you have to admit they are pretty and colorful.
Stink bugs are an invasive species. They feed on many fruits, vegetables and row crops. They spend the winter in buildings and may invade your home. Adults are shield-shaped, mottled brown in color and have a smooth rounded shoulder. They give off an unpleasant odor if disturbed or crushed. We do not see major damage in Minnesota from this insect. Watch for them on apples, beans, eggplants, grapes, peppers, sweet corn, swiss chard and tomatoes. Their populations are at the highest from mid-August through October. Remember they are looking for a place to hang out for the winter. Getting your house sealed up for the winter will also help your utility bill!
We also see the very popular multicolored asian lady beetles. They have been around for a few years and I am sure we all know the smell they omit when squished. They, too, are a nuisance, but control measures should be taken to prevent them from entering your home. They are looking for a home for the winter, just like the other insects I talked about.
So the bottom line is get your house buttoned up for the winter. That is the best way to keep bugs from bugging you!