Interested in wildlife in southern Minnesota? Join us from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 when local college student Kathleen Paczosa will share her passion for wildlife with us at Buckham West.
She will focus on species that many people may not know, plus cover endangered and invasive species. Her goal is to inform those in attendance about wildlife species in Minnesota and why we need to protect them. There is no cost, registration or membership required to attend.
Kathleen Paczosa is a Faribault High School graduate who is currently a junior at Bemidji State University. Kathleen is a wildlife biology major. She chose to go into this field due to a wildlife biology class in high school which was taught by Peter Jacobson.
Membership required
If you have just received a reminder letter in the mail it is because we are now asking for all past members to please renew their membership for 2022. There are several Buckham West programs that are for members only, including the writing group, mahjong, 500, cribbage, bridge marathon, meditation, out to lunch bunch, plus others.
So, if you want to continue your participation in these popular groups, please remember to renew your membership. Forms are available at the front desk or on our website. The price is $40 per person.
Winter clearance
Who doesn’t love a bargain? If you do, now is a great time to stop in at Fashions on Central during the winter clearance sale. Our store, located at 325 Central Ave., sells high quality, gently used clothing for men and women at bargain prices. The store is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
Free exercise program
Do you wish you could improve your strength, balance and flexibility? Do you want to decrease your risk of falling? This free exercise program is for you.
Stay Active & Independent for Life (SAIL) is an evidence-based program proven to prevent falls through exercise classes, educational information and wellness self-assessments. Designed for older adults, SAIL classes include strength, balance, flexibility and aerobic training. Performing exercises that improve strength, balance and fitness are the most important activity that adults can do to stay active independent.
Buckham West offers SAIL exercise classes in its fitness studio several times each week. The morning session is held 10:15-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. The afternoon session is 3- 4 p.m. every Monday and Thursday.
If you are interested in joining, please contact the program administrator, Marlene Levine at 507-450-1518. You may also visit the class and check it out on your own.
Trips return
Buckham West is now partnering with the senior center in Owatonna, also known as West Hills Social Commons. WHSC is setting up the trips. The Faribault contingent is picked up in the public parking lot on the east side of the Buckham Library
Interested Faribault attendees will sign up and pay Owatonna directly. Call 507-444-4321 or stop by the West Hills Social Commons, 540 West Hills Circle in Owatonna. Receive a $5 discount from the WHSC non-member price by mentioning their coupon code of buckham5.
The next trips are to Treasure Island on March 9 and to see “Stag and Doe” at Day Trippers Theater on March 24.
Reminders
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with snow removal or other home chores, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors. They can be reached by calling 507-332-7357 and asking for Anne Pleskonko. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.
• AARP’s Defensive Driving regional coordinator has informed us that in-person defensive driving classes still have no date for a return to in-person classes. If you need a refresher course, you may consider doing the online version. For other questions, please contact your own insurance agency for their suggestions.