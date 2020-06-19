To the editor:
The Faribault Diversity Coalition board recently submitted a letter claiming that action was needed to unify Faribault. I wasn’t aware that the citizens of Faribault were at each other’s throats. Perhaps the board would like them to be, as it would make the board more significant.
But whatever the motivation, they chose to say things that have the effect of increasing hatred, racism suspicion, and divisiveness. Not a good look for the group.
First, claiming that George Floyd was murdered. Forget for a minute that the board is jumping to a conclusion without sufficient evidence. From what we know now, no reasonable jury could possibly convict him of that.
Floyd was exhibiting most of the symptoms of Excited Delirium (ExD). The tape shows that was what Officer Chauvin thought he was dealing with. Published medical advice in such cases is for the officer to hold the victim as restrained as possible until the medics could administer drugs. ExD usually results in sudden death. Officer Chauvin was following Minneapolis Police policy by his actions in restraining Floyd as he did….
Floyd’s breathing wasn’t cut off by the knee, you can hear him talking and lifting his head off the ground. He was complaining about not being able to breathe while he was standing outside the police car, when nobody was near his chest or neck.
Was Officer Chauvin completely innocent? I don’t know, I don’t have all the facts. More important, the board doesn’t have all the facts, but that doesn’t stop them from inflaming passions with unfounded claims.
Charging “white supremacy?” Get serious. There is nothing here about white supremacy except as a bumper sticker phrase to divide people. “Systemic racism?” Again, nonsense. A recent World Values survey determined that the United States was the world’s least racist country, and I’ve seen no survey that doesn’t have us in the top 10.
Does it matter to the board that Minneapolis has had a Democrat mayor and a Democrat-picked police chief for almost 50 years? The cities with the riots are run by Democrat administrations (with one or two exceptions).
Elections are coming up. May I suggest that if the board really wanted to make a positive change, they should advise people to do it at the ballot box. Hysterical press accounts, meaningless slogans and blaming whites isn’t a prescription for improvement.
Charles Constantine
Faribault