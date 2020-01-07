I am adding an "er "to the usual "Minnesota Nice" in response to a recent Faribault Daily News article “Governor on refugees: The Inn is not full in Minnesota.”
His use of "inn" is an obvious reference to the first Christmas refugees, Mary and Joseph, having to reside in a stable behind the normal accommodations which were filled. His letter to Vice President Mike Pompeo stressed that Minnesota has a strong moral tradition of welcoming those who seek refuge.”
He continued, “ Our state has always stepped forward to welcome those who are fleeing desperate situations and need a safe place to call home”. Added were some facts that we have the countries largest Somali and Karen population, the second largest Hmong population consisting of people who fled their war torn homelands. His letter and action is in direct response tp President Trump’s executive order that both state and local government must both consent to refugee resettlement. This occurs at the same time that refugees coming to America would be cut from 30,000 to 18,000 the lowest level in recent history.
Contrary to frequent comments that refugees bring drugs and are murderers, Walz pointed out that they strengthen our communities as they are doctors, bus drivers, entrepreneurs and police officers, insisting “They are our neighbors!"
This is a positive expression that contrasts with the often direct challenges of Swedish climate change activist, teenager Greta Thunberg, who can sometimes be even caustic in challenging leaders and governments around the world. Examples include her confrontative insistence that the world leaders at the United Nations consider “in the midst of mass extinction all you think about is dollars and fairytales! HOW DARE YOU!"
She insists we in America and other wealthy nations need to do more so poorer nations can do the infrastructure, i.e. of roads, bridges, hospitals, clean water that we have already provided for ourselves. She underlines this pointing out that we are the biggest carbon polluter in history! She insists all of this is not her opinion but the best science. Want more? Go to the internet for the Intercontinental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) or read her book, "No one is too small to make a difference.”