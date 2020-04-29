Letter to the editor:
I believe in the statement, “We don’t appreciate what we have until it is gone” — isn’t that true of so many different aspects of our lives? Expecting the school bus to show up every day to escort our children to school, teachers all ready in their classrooms waiting to greet their students, cooks in the kitchen expecting children for breakfast and getting ready for lunch, and one or both parents off to their respective workplace.
Every reader can make their own comparisons.
Perhaps the one freedom that no one anticipated being unavailable was to attend church now that all churches are closed due to the current crisis. Weekend services could be relied on to be on schedule, pastors and their support staff ready with the service regardless of how large the attendance would be.
I remember growing up that there never was a question, “Are we going to church today?” it was simply the right way to begin the week. No one ever debated about whether the church doors would be open or closed, as time went on it just became something else that was available if we so choose, or ignore in favor of sleeping in or believing we had better things to do.
Now in 2020 we may be brought to realizing that God has not moved, have we? If Christmas and Easter seem to be the only time for church attendance, do you realize how many empty Sundays are left in the year? Once this crisis is over and I pray that it will be soon, it could be well to restructure our routine and make time for weekend participation at our choice of church services.
I recall so vividly on Aug. 14, 1945 of the news of Japan’s surrender and of a Peace Treaty being resolved, within 24 hours, churches of all denominations were filled with grateful people praising God. The big difference then was people had never lost their contact with their faith being a consolation so it simply was a natural reaction as a community to show our gratitude
Now it seems that the situation may have to act in reverse! Namely, what has been denied during these past weeks (perhaps months) calls for a reawakening while we adapt a new routine and avail ourselves of the opportunity to enrich our lives by seeking out the church of our choice and become reacquainted with our creator.
Luella Heim
Medford