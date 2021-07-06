If you are a senior citizen or caregiver living in Minnesota and in need of supportive resources, there are many places to look. But I would highly suggest you start looking by calling the Senior LinkAge Line.
The Senior LinkAge Line is Minnesota’s free statewide information and assistance service. It covers all 87 counties of Minnesota and helps connect you to local services. The Senior LinkAge Line phone number is 1-800-333-2433 and is answered from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and you can also look for them on their website mnaging.org/advisor/SLL.
There are many age-related issues that the LinkAge Line staff can assist with including:
• Health insurance counseling — including Medicare, long-term care planning and prescription drug costs
• Forms assistance, including help applying for Medical Assistance and Medicare Extra Help
• Long-term care insurance and planning
• Comparing housing options
• Connecting with help and services in the community
• Moving out of a nursing home back into the community
• Pre-admission screening for nursing facility admissions
• And, much more.
Dining Room Opens Aug. 1
We are looking forward to Aug. 1 when we will be welcoming our diners back in to the building’s dining room. When the congregate dining program was switched to a curbside model in March 2020, who knew that it would be 16 months before we opened again. As in many things after COVID, there will be several changes to the congregate program as we move forward including:
• The current curbside pick-up model will continue to operate along with the congregate option for the time being.
• Pre-registration will be required for the dining room and the curbside meals. There will be no walk-ins in the dining room any longer. This is a change for the dining room!
• The dining room payment methods will be “pay-as-you-go” or the pre-paid green discount tickets which will be available again. The curbside meals will continue to be invoiced monthly. Green tickets are not a payment option for the curbside pickup option.
• Meals will be served in the dining room first, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The curbside meals will then be brought out to the curb following the food service in the dining room.
Outstanding Senior Citizen nominations sought
Nominations are now being sought for the 2021 Rice County Outstanding Senior Citizen. The award recognizes outstanding senior citizens who are 65 years or older who have contributed their time and talent to benefit their community. The winner (or winners if a couple) will be honored at Senior Day at the Fair on July 22 at 1 p.m.
Nomination forms are available at the Buckham West or online at ricecountyfair.net.
Click on the “Printable Forms” tab and look for the Outstanding Senior Citizen Award Nomination Form. For information call Char Wetzel at 507-334-5738 or wachawe@hickorytech.net. Deadline to submit is July 12. Mail to: Rice County Fair, Box 393, Faribault.
The Vietnam experience
In order to welcome back our members and other community guests, Buckham West is hosting a special program featuring an extraordinary collection of pencil drawings by premier pencil artist Al Smith. The program is titled The Vietnam Experience and will be held on Tuesday, July 13 beginning at 2 p.m.
Artist Al Smith will present a program based on his drawings of soldiers, drawings that reflect the deep emotions that soldiers felt. These are exquisite pencil drawings of scenes and images that portray a soldier’s experience in the face of war. Smith found that by drawing their pictures and telling their story, he could express his respect and appreciation for them.
The program is open to the public; pre-registration required by calling 332-7357. There is a cost of $3 for Buckham West members and $6 for non-members which is payable at the door.
Fashions on Central update
If you are out and about doing garage sale shopping this summer, add Fashions on Central to your list of stops. We sell great quality clothing for women and men and all proceeds from your purchases are used to support the operations of Buckham West. The store is currently filled with new summer fashions for men and women. Fashions on Central is located at 325 Central Ave. next to the Paradise Theater and is now open Tuesdays through Saturdays each week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Resources available for seniors
Buckham West continues to add services back into its schedule with monthly, professional consultation opportunities for Faribault’s older adults. Please call for appointments.
• On Wednesday, July 7 will be an opportunity for you to talk to a representative from Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN). NHN is a regional non-profit organization that offers services like home repairs, yard work, housework, transportation and more to Faribault’s older residents.
• On the second Tuesday of each month Buckham West hosts a trained health insurance counselor to assist individuals with any health insurance and Medicare questions.
• Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services (SMRLS) will be available for a virtual meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss and begin the intake process on various civil legal situations that you might have. In order to meet with a SMRLS staff member you must be a low-income senior or person with disability and live in the SMRLS service area.
• Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action is another great resource for older adults in Rice County. Carla has a large array of services that she can provide, including nutrition assistance, community resources, energy assistance, medical assistance. She will also be able to answer your questions about caring for someone with memory loss or other chronic conditions. Look for her to begin having regular office hours in our building soon!