The holiday season officially arrives at the Buckham Center with the annual Hometown Holiday celebration scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. You will see the arrival of Santa and some real reindeer, have a cookie and popcorn, enjoy special holiday music and participate in many family activities. This is a free event which is open to the entire community. Mark your calendar, more details to come!
Consider a donation
If you are someone who is considering options for your IRA’s Required Minimum Distribution, please consider a gift to Buckham West! A Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs) allows individuals age 70 1/2 or older to donate up to $100,000 per year directly from a qualifying IRA to charities such as Buckham West and pay no income tax on the distribution.
Please consult your tax or financial professional about your personal situation.
Holiday bake sale
No time to do any holiday baking this year? Buckham West’s annual Holiday Bake Sale is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29 with doors open to the public for shopping between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All Buckham West members are requested to donate either baked goods or cash to support this event. Please have your baked goods delivered to the Center beginning at 8 a.m. Nov. 29 and those planning to donate cash can drop off money at their convenience. We appreciate your support for this important annual fundraising event.
Donate by Friday
The “Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe” returns for a second time and is scheduled for the 2021 holiday season, with all proceeds used to support the programs and services of Buckham West. This event is set to kick off on Saturday, Nov. 27 and will run through Tuesday, Nov. 30.
In order to stock the shop, we are actively soliciting donations of newly purchased or unused store-bought things or handmade or artisan items. Please drop off your donated gift shop items to Buckham West no later than Nov. 19. If you have questions, call us at 332-7357.
In order to have artisan and boutique quality items, we will not accept previously opened or used items. We also will not be selling clothing at this event, but would always be happy to accept donations of clothes at Fashions on Central, our second-hand clothing store.
Give to the Max
Are you familiar with Give to the Max Day? Created in 2009, Give to the Max Day has become an annual tradition. Every year thousands of organizations and individuals generate donations and excitement for Minnesota causes that are working to improve the quality of life for all Minnesotans.
Once again Buckham West will be participating in Give to the Max Day, scheduled for tomorrow, Nov. 18. If you would like to donate to us, search for Buckham West on the GiveMN.org website. It is easy to make a secure gift online in the amount you desire. Thanks in advance for your generous donation!
Senior Learning Network
Through a webcam and internet connection, Buckham West continues its series of virtual classes through the Senior Learning Network (SLN). Pre-registration is required by calling us at 332-7357 and the programs are open to the community. Cost to attend is $3/Buckham West members or $6/non-members which is payable at the door. The following is the schedule for the next two sessions:
• Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.: Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
Herbert Clark Hoover, (Aug. 10, 1874–Oct. 20, 1964), mining engineer, humanitarian, U.S. Secretary of Commerce and the 31st President of the United States. In addition to public service, Hoover devoted his post-Presidential years to social causes such as the Boys Clubs of America and wrote more than 40 books during those years.
Hoover’s attention returned to Iowa late in the 1950s when he agreed to allow friends and associates to construct a “Presidential Library” near the site of his birthplace. Hoover made his last visit to Iowa on Aug. 10, 1962, to dedicate that building to the American people. Join us at the Presidential Library and Museum to discover more!
• Tuesday, Jan.4: Amon Carter Art Museum’s Art of the American West
Join us as we view the Carter Legacy galleries housing the original collection of Frederic Remington and Charles Russell objects. We will also discover how other artist of the time and modern and contemporary artists have depicted the American west.
Reminders
• Current Buckham West members: It’s time to renew your membership for 2022.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with fall clean up and snow removal, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors at 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services are based on your ability to pay.
• All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 332-7357.