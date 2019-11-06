On Oct. 11, Project ABLE had its largest turnout for an event in recent years when 65 people came to the Faribault Education Center to participate in pizza bingo.
Project ABLE is a social, recreational and educational program for adults with disabilities. It’s a joint program between Faribault and Northfield that is run through Faribault Public Schools Community Education. The ABLE stands for Achieving a Better Life through Education.
Pizza bingo has been Project ABLE’s most popular event lately, but adult education program coordinator Cassie Ohnstad has also seen participation start to rise in other activities. Project ABLE hosts monthly events like food finds and arts and crafts projects, and coordinates outings like bowling and mystery dining. Over the last two weeks, groups have visited A Great Day Farm in Northfield and Barten Pumpkins in New Prague.
Annette Armstrong, in addition to working as a paraprofessional at Faribault High School, is a direct support professional for ALLY, a non-profit that helps people with disabilities stay involved in their communities. She regularly accompanies participants to Project ABLE events and enjoys seeing them get excited to play games and spend time with their friends.
“You really see people come out of their shells and socialize with other individuals,” Armstrong said. “You see a lot of smiles on their faces. It’s awesome that they have the opportunity to get out and do some of these activities.”
In the coming months, Project ABLE will offer trips to a rodeo at Xcel Energy Center, for snowshoeing at River Bend Nature Center, a Harlem Globetrotters game at Target Center and an Elvis tribute show at the Paradise Center for the Arts.
“We offer scholarships and keep the prices low so people can go to more things,” Ohnstad said. “We try to make sure they’re having a good time and their needs are being met so they keep coming back.”
Only 30 communities in the state have a program like Project ABLE. Faribault adopted its first program to serve adults with disabilities after the Faribault Regional Center closed in 1998. At that time, many residents moved into smaller local community group homes.
“They typically do things at home with the people that live with them, so they get really excited to see each other at events,” Ohnstad said. “It’s an opportunity for them to socialize with friends and try new things.”
Project ABLE has a couple new events coming up: cupcakes and canvas in November and a wreath-making fundraiser in December.
There are several ways to support Project ABLE. The program accepts donations both in the form of scholarship funding and prizes for games. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Cassie Ohnstad at cohnstad@faribault.k12.mn.us or call 507-333-6473.
“They remember and appreciate [volunteers] and get so excited to see you,” Ohnstad said.
To participate in Project ABLE activities, go to faribault.k12.mn.us/community_ed, fill out the form in the back of the community education catalog or contact the FEC at 507-333-6472.