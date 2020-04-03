Things are pretty quiet at the Paradise Center for the Arts these days. We are following the state order and have closed our doors until May 1.
Our staff continues to work from home as they have been since March 16, and we are taking turns as we go into the office to collect the mail and check voicemail, making sure that we are using the disinfecting wipes on all of the handles and light switches as we leave.
As you know, we’ve had to reschedule all of the performances for April. If you had tickets to any of those, you have already been contacted via email or a phone call from me. “Frozen Jr.” has been moved to the weekends of June 12 and June 19 and tickets are available for sale on the website. We are doing our best as we work with the music performers, (who also have entire schedules to rework), and we will get you the information about the rescheduled events as soon as possible. Feel free to check our website at www.paradisecenterforthearts.org for updates.
It seems surreal. As I’m sure it does for many of you whose schedules have suddenly been turned upside down all while practicing social distancing. It’s a stressful time, and an emotional time and I don’t think we should turn away from that. Going through difficult times together is what will bring us closer as a community. It’s okay to feel anxious right now, but also realize that our mindset is what will allow us to make the best of this time.
The one thing that I have been seeing repeatedly is how being entertained manages to take our minds off the stress, even for a little while. People are watching more television, reading more and listening to podcasts and music. I understand now why the people in Italy sang from their balconies… they needed to share their voices as a display of love for one another.
Many homes and businesses in Faribault and around the country have decorated their windows with hearts or rainbows as a show of solidarity, love and support. It’s ironic that at time when we are removing ourselves from physical contact, that we are reaching out with our hearts in such creative ways. We at the Paradise have done the same thing. Our entire staff has made special hearts to share our love with our community and we invite you to join us! We have a mailbox slot and we invite anyone to drop off hearts for us to hang in our windows and doors, or mail them to 321 Central Ave. N. Faribault, MN 55021.
No matter what your artistic talent is, be it woodworking, painting, pottery, sewing, singing, drawing, playing an instrument, writing or acting, or maybe you just like to be in the audience, know that we appreciate you and we miss you!
Thank you to all our loyal members who have done so much by making sure to renew their memberships and even donated extra to help us during this difficult time. We are lucky to have such wonderful people on our team. If you are interested in becoming a member, or making a donation, you don’t need a form. You can go to our website, or you can just drop a check in the mail with a note indicating that you would like to become a member and our staff will take care of that for you. And now that donations are once again tax deductible, we will of course welcome those and get the proper paperwork back to you.
Thank you, Faribault for being so wonderful to all of us at the Paradise! We appreciate your love and support so very much!