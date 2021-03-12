March 16 is St. Urho’s Day and many folk may be unaware of the legend, so before I get into the “meat” of this essay I should provide background information.
One of the lesser known, but extraordinary legends of ages past is the legend of St. Urho, patron saint of the Finnish vineyard workers.
Before the last glacial period, the legend goes, wild grapes grew with abundance in the area now known as Finland. Archaeologists have uncovered evidence of this fact scratched on the thigh bones of giant bears that once roamed northern Europe. The grapes were threatened by a plague of grasshoppers until Urho banished the lot of them with "Heinasirkka, heinasirkka, mene taalta hiiteen." In memory of this impressive demonstration of the power of the Finnish language, at sunrise each March 16, Finnish women and children dressed in royal purple and Nile green gather around the shores of the many lakes in Finland and chant what St. Urho chanted many, many years ago; "Heinasirkka, heinasirkka, mene taalta hiiteen," which translated means: "Grasshopper, grasshopper, go away."
The adult males dressed in green costumes gather on the hill overlooking the lakes, listen to the chant, then, kicking out like grasshoppers, slowly disappear to change costumes from green to purple. The celebration ends with singing and dancing polkas and schottisches and drinking grape juice, though these activities may occur in varying sequences.
Colors for the day are royal purple and Nile green.
Now, one of the reasons people are unaware is because of a case of, I hesitate to refer to it as voter fraud so I will merely state it is because of politics and nationalism. Here is the history of the lack of publicity around St. Urho. In the late 1940’s following World War II, greeting card companies were doing quite well in February – Valentine’s, April – Easter, May – Mother’s Day, June – Father’s Day etc. March, however was an empty canvas for the most part. There were two days that were chosen by Hallmark as potential saviors of this situation: St. Patrick of Ireland and St. Urho of Finland.
Two focus groups were formed to find justifications for each individual saint. One group was led by a young man named Rudy O’Jully. The other by an esteemed member of the art production staff, Matti Jarvvi. Both sides conducted surveys and investigated the saints’ claim to fame. When it came time to present to the board of directors both were ready.
O’Jully had an abundance of charts and graphs which showed that Irish people when they bent their elbows a little, were quite likely to purchase cards, t-shirts, hats, almost an imaginable green item that could be produced. Even, he said, to the shocked assembly – green beer. He brought forth witnesses who stated they would never buy a St. Urho item that probably wasn’t even printed in America. His final argument was one of demographics. Irish Americans were found in large numbers living in major metropolitan cities where publicity would easily target them at a reasonable cost.
Then it was Jarvvi’s turn. He agreed that there were far more Irish Americans living in the U.S. than Finnish Americans, but was that really what was important? St. Urho used communication to solve issues. He helped vineyard workers whose livelihood depended on the grapes harvested. As Jarvvi spoke one could sense the gathered people being moved by the sheer eloquence of his words. When Jarvvi spoke of the stoic, hard-working Finnish folk, tears came to more than one eye. He closed with a moving song accompanied by a kantele player that brought to mind birch trees with crisp clean winds rustling the leaves.
Then it was time for the monumental vote everyone of the board of directors voted in favor of March 16 – St. Urho’s Day. They turned expectantly to the CEO of the company who stated in a calm voice, “My wife, Mrs. O’Grady, and myself have decided our company shall start a St. Patrick’s Day extravaganza.”
As far as the annual St. Urho’s Day parade in Faribault, it is unfortunately cancelled. The route was carefully planned from Christ Lutheran Church (the church on the hill) down across the viaduct and turning on Central to pass Paradise Center for the Arts. With the pandemic organizers planned on a Zoom parade, due to the logistics, dropped WiFi, shortage of really long extension cords, and difficulty of playing instruments and streaming on cell phones at the same time this had to be aborted. Most of the band members should be getting out of the hospital shortly with the exception of the trombone player who missed the viaduct and rolled down to Teepee Tonka Park.
The event planners stated, as they have in the past, “Wait until next year!”