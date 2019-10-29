To the editor:
Question No. 1 on the ballot asks for revenue to finance a seventh period in the high school. Proponents say this will improve grades, graduation rates will rise and new families will flock to Faribault to enroll their children in this haven of knowledge. If you read the paper or watch TV, you'll find that graduation rates are falling statewide. These schools have seven period days. If the School Board has its way, class time would be cut from the other six class periods. Does this make sense to steal from these classes that are struggling, to create a seventh?
Question No. 2 on the ballot is also vague. "Give us 'x' amount of dollars for general revenue? We also want this for 10 years … also provide transportation to children that have been within walking distance for years." Leave it as it is and you are providing needed exercise for children without further expense.
I am sure you have hard many times "do not sign blank check or blank contracts." If you vote yes on either of these levies, you are doing just that, without knowing what the future will bring. Remember the recession of 10 years ago? I hear people extolling the virtues of the new levies and saying it will only cost you the price of a few cups of coffee per month. How many cups of coffee will we have to give up to pay for the city of Faribault and Rice County improvements? New water plant, streets, Rice County Government Services Building … with these combined tax increases, I think prudent people will think twice before moving into this school district.
The present elected School Board members will most likely not be in office to see the levy to is end. New board members may have a different idea as to how your money should be spent. It may be inconvenient to leave your house and visit the polls, but don't forget, if this levy passes, you are going to be inconvenienced for 10 years.
Please go vote. Please vote 'NO.'
Richard Miller
Faribault