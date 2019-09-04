To the editor:
As a dedicated walker and biker I utilize the Sakatah Singing Hills Trail regularly from Madison Lake to Faribault. While I am enjoying the peace and quiet of nature, the wind, trees, and sunshine so are others, and oftentimes very quietly. All of a sudden behind me comes a biker or runner who has not acknowledged their presence by signaling they are approaching an unsuspecting person. I am startled! Surprise! Yikes!
Please take a few moments to review and put into practice the six basic trail rules courtesy of the Minnesota DNR so that we can continue to have wild and healthy places to explore for generations to come. For the enjoyment of all and the protection of our natural resources, please observe these rules.
Passing
Pass on the left when safe and give audible signal
Stay to the right when others approach
Yield to pedestrians and slower trail users
Be safe
Stop means stop
Watch for traffic at intersections
Pets
Keep on a leash and under control at all times
Pick up after your pets
Trash
Keep your trails clean
Take your trash when you leave
Stay on the trail
Respect adjoining property
Help prevent our natural resources
More information
You are responsible for knowing the rules for this trail
A complete list of rules is available at the nearest DNR office or mndnv.gov/trailrules.
Thank you. Be safe, be respectful, have fun.
Loree Brown
Elysian