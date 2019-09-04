To the editor:

As a dedicated walker and biker I utilize the Sakatah Singing Hills Trail regularly from Madison Lake to Faribault. While I am enjoying the peace and quiet of nature, the wind, trees, and sunshine so are others, and oftentimes very quietly. All of a sudden behind me comes a biker or runner who has not acknowledged their presence by signaling they are approaching an unsuspecting person. I am startled! Surprise! Yikes!

Please take a few moments to review and put into practice the six basic trail rules courtesy of the Minnesota DNR so that we can continue to have wild and healthy places to explore for generations to come. For the enjoyment of all and the protection of our natural resources, please observe these rules.

Passing

Pass on the left when safe and give audible signal

Stay to the right when others approach

Yield to pedestrians and slower trail users

Be safe

Stop means stop

Watch for traffic at intersections

Pets

Keep on a leash and under control at all times

Pick up after your pets

Trash

Keep your trails clean

Take your trash when you leave

Stay on the trail

Respect adjoining property

Help prevent our natural resources

More information

You are responsible for knowing the rules for this trail

A complete list of rules is available at the nearest DNR office or mndnv.gov/trailrules.

Thank you. Be safe, be respectful, have fun.

Loree Brown

Elysian

