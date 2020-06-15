An open letter to Gov. Tim Walz and Education Commissioner Mary Catherine Ricker:
The two of you have had a difficult spring while having to face the unknown and make life-altering decisions. I applaud both of you for looking at all angles and trusting people who knew more than you when it came to medicine before making those decisions. I thought it was the right call to go to the distance learning model of education. It wasn’t perfect, but educators did the best we could.
I miss my students. The end of the school year is usually like popping a balloon; this year, it was more like letting the air out slowly.
I need to see my students next year, and not through a computer screen. I understand and believe in caution. However, I also fear the long-term damage we will do if we continue the model we used for two months.
Here is what I propose for the 2020-2021 school year: parent choice. If parents are comfortable with their child attending school, the kids come. If there are still concerns, no judgment - keep your child at home and we’ll accommodate.
If we all wear masks, wouldn’t we limit the spread of COVID-19? And if so, let’s resume school as scheduled. And if not, why the heck are we wearing them?
I see all these plans about half the students attend each day or kids stay in the same room and teachers move around. Ugh. That might work in an elementary, but I know as a secondary teacher you’d create logistical nightmares that wouldn’t work. The kids don’t all stay with their 1st hour class in high school.
Here’s how it could work. I teach the students who are in my classroom. At the same time, those who have chosen to stay home will join us remotely, just as we did this spring. But that real-time interaction will be paramount; it’s good to keep kids on a schedule.
What about teachers who aren’t comfortable coming back? We can use the same concept: the teacher joins the class remotely and teaches and is accessible for help. You’d likely need a paraprofessional in the room to facilitate and keep chaos in check, but it could work.
I’m concerned about students and their mental health if they’re not in school every day. I saw some worrisome situations this spring and had some heart-rending discussions with some of my students. I had students who had worked hard and developed great work habits just fall off the map, despite my best efforts.
Don’t get me wrong. I value life. I don’t want people to die. But these long-term mental health implications are very real. I’m worried about how their lives will turn out if those problems are exacerbated by this pandemic. But we need to allow people to make their own choices. More than anything, I don’t want to see a one-size-fits-all plan. New Richland is not Owatonna is not Duluth is not Minneapolis. We need flexibility to make our own plans.
It’s time to put the power of choice back in parents’ hands. We’ve flattened the curve. We might have flare-ups and waves. But it’s also time for one of the great things a school building gives everyone in it: immunity over time.
Let’s go back to school, parent willing. Thank you.
