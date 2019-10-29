To the editor:
In reading the letter by Don Dammert of Oct. 16 I was glad someone finally brought the facts to light about our school system and how poorly it rates in graduations and education. I'm a Faribault graduate and have been alarmed at how bad the education has gotten over the years. The half truths taught to the students and pour curriculum choices offered. They need to be taught respect for this country and given the real facts how this great country was created and why it was.
I also read the letter from Bradley Olson on Oct. 26 and fully agree that until the Faribault School District shows improvement in the education of our students I will be Voting "no" to the levy. The past handling of levy funds has proven you can't count on their promise of how it's spent. Until they learn to budget for the care and not replacement of buildings, delete frivolous classes add more one-on-one with students and the graduation and academic grades greatly improve, I will continue to be against any additional funding.
Susan M. Kaderlik
Faribault