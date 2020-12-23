This is a very hard column to write. It will be a very hard for many to read. I must say it though because it’s about saving lives, maybe yours.
A drunk driver killed my 15-year-old daughter, Meghan in 1999. The crash may have been more than 20 years ago, but the pain is as real today as it was the day she died. The drunk driver caused the crash, however, if my daughter had been buckled in the back seat, she might have lived. It wasn’t the law back then to wear your seat belt past age 11 in the back seat. Only front-seat occupants of all ages were required to wear their seat belts all the time How tragic is that?
Well, we were a buckle-up family, but she had just learned about the seat belt law in driver’s ed class.
So, one of the things I’ve done was work to change the seat belt law. I spent every minute talking to legislators, writing letters, going to the Capitol and testifying before House and Senate committees. Many, many other good people, including her classmates and organizations, joined in this effort, and after 10 years, it finally passed into law. The effective date of the new law was June 9, 2009, in honor of Meghan.
I started on this mission as a grieving mother, now I am the coordinator of the Rice County Safe Roads Coalition and have dedicated my life to traffic safety. Today, more than 10 years after the seat belt law upgrade, observational survey results show most people wear their seat belts in Minnesota but about 7% of front seat occupants still don’t buckle up. It’s for those folks that don’t that I am writing this letter.
Why, I want to know? Why don’t you wear a seat belt? Is there a reason more important than your life?
To date in 2020, Rice County has had 10 fatal crashes with 10 fatalities. Of those 10 deaths, nine involved motor vehicles and the 10th was a utility terrain vehicle (UTV). It is heartbreaking to report that eight of the nine motor vehicle fatalities were not wearing a seat belt. That’s 87% unbuckled. There have not been eight unbelted fatalities in one year in Rice County since 2005. That year there were 14 fatalities and seven unbelted – that’s 50% unbelted. Nine fatalities is the most traffic fatalities in Rice County since 2008 when there were 12.
That is the data. However, each one of those numbers was a real person with family and friends that love them. Every one of them had a mom and dad, and some were probably moms and dads themselves.
Each fatal crash causes a chain reaction, affecting more people than you could imagine. The most recent fatal crash in Rice County was Tuesday morning, right before Christmas.
That’s why all I want for Christmas is for everyone to wear a seat belt: Always, no matter how old you are or where you sit in the car. Don’t leave another empty seat at the table this holiday season . Life is good, buckle up and enjoy it.