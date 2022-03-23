Roses love garlic. Carrots love tomatoes. Is this a new recipe or the makings of a new Hallmark love story?
In my collection of garden books, I have two books by Louise Riotte that have the titles of “Roses Love Garlic” and “Carrots Love Tomatoes.” Was I looking for some new romance novels? Heck no. But what these books are about is companion planting in your gardens.
Companion planting is a method of planting that helps you utilize space more efficiently. It encourages you to plant flowers amongst your vegetables in a mutually beneficial arrangement and even helps protect your most prized plants from insects.
Origins of companion planting are hard to pinpoint but these planting practices are knowledge that has been passed down through generations of gardeners. Case in point; every year my mother would surround our vegetable garden with mass plantings of marigolds. She firmly believed that it helps repel rabbits from snacking on her veggie plants.
The best example of companion planting comes from the indigenous communities, including Pueblo, Mandan and Iroquois tribes called ‘Three Sisters Model,’ which combined the plantings of corn, beans, and squash.
Planting corn would provide a stalk for beans to climb, which also created a visual deterrent for insects such as the squash vine borer. Planting beans provides important nitrogen for the soil. Squash can be a deterrent to vertebrate animals like raccoons that love sweet corn.
Another reason people utilize companion plantings is insect management. This is done with smells attracting predators or parasitoids, and by being visually distracting.
With smells certain plants can emit odors that either repel or attract insects or simply mask odors of other plants.
By attracting predator insects these will eat other bad insects. Or it will attract parasitoids that lay eggs inside the bad insects which eliminates them.
Companion planting can also make the garden visually distracting to bad insects. They use visual clues to find their target plants such as leaf shape or color.
There are many books and online gardening charts that can assist you with creating a ‘companion plant’ garden scheme. But these are not always accurate or backed by research. Researchers are starting to look at this type of planting a little more closely as people want to quit using chemicals in their gardens and want to utilize more natural and/or organic methods of gardening.
A few examples of companion plantings are:
• Planting marigolds, onions and nasturtiums by cabbage will help reduce cabbage worms.
• Intercropping basil with tomatoes promotes growth. Also planting marigolds and basil helps control thrips in your tomato crop.
• Planting nasturtiums by your squash plants help reduce the squash bugs. This companion planting is actually supported by research.
The number of companion planting partnerships is countless. Researchers are looking more closely at this, but due to the many combinations out there, it is a huge undertaking.
So, if you are an adventurous gardener and want to try something new, get digging.