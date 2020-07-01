<&firstgraph>What happens when you have a light breeze, 70-degree temperatures, a cup of coffee and people to share it with? Last week’s Coffee Shop Reunion! We had such a grand time in Central Park, visiting with over 70 people that we have not seen in a long time. Thanks to everyone that came for a visit to let us know that all is well with them and they are as anxious to come back to Buckham West as we are to have them back.
<&firstgraph>We are currently working on a plan to safely re-open our building for additional programs, including the Coffee Shop. Stayed tuned for an announcement of these dates and the guidelines that we will have in place.
Holiday Schedule
<&firstgraph>Buckham West, and the two meal programs, Meals on Wheels and the Curbside Pickup, will all be canceled on Friday to celebrate Independence Day.
<&firstgraph>Fashions on Central will also be closed on Friday and Saturday.
Tax Prep Update
<&firstgraph>Buckham West has just received word from the AARP tax prep volunteers that they will not be allowed to continue this service in 2020. I know that this is not the news many of you wanted to hear, as we were all hopeful that they would be back to complete the final tax returns and also the renter’s credit/property tax rebates.
<&firstgraph>The volunteers are under the direction of AARP and the decision to shut the program down was a difficult one. But under the circumstances, AARP ultimately decided that the health and safety of their volunteers was of utmost importance.
<&firstgraph>If you need someone to complete your taxes before the upcoming deadlines, please check with other friends and family members for names of businesses that can assist you.
<&firstgraph>Unfortunately, we are unable to do referrals for this service.
Driving Safety Update
<&firstgraph>Buckham West has also been notified by AARP that they are cancelling all in-person driver safety classes for the remainder of 2020.
<&firstgraph>In their press release they stated, “AARP Driver Safety’s top priority is the health and well-being of our volunteers, our members and the community at large. While states across the country are in the process of re-opening, AARP has made the difficult decision to cancel all sponsored in-person events and activities through the end of 2020, which include AARP Driver Safety events, to minimize COVID-19 exposure among our AARP family and our communities.”
<&firstgraph>As an alternative, they also offer an online version of their classes and have even provided a price reduction for participants.
<&firstgraph>Website: aarpdriversafety.org<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Promo code for 25% discount: DRIVINGSKILLS
<&firstgraph>Good through: Dec. 31, 2020
<&firstgraph>If you are wondering about the continuation of your insurance discount, please call your agent as this is determined by your insurance company.
Open for Business
<&firstgraph>Since Fashions on Central, our gently used clothing store located in downtown Faribault, is the main funding source for Buckham West, it is vital that we open up our store to the community as soon as possible. So, I am happy to announce that our store is now open for business! Our store hours have been temporarily modified to allow for cleaning and maximizing the hours that our volunteers are available. We now are open Tuesday-Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. In addition, we are requiring mandatory masks while in the store.
<&firstgraph>Please note that there will be no donations accepted at this time.
Reminders:
<&firstgraph>• Buckham West Board of Directors meets on Monday, July 13 at 8:30 a.m.
<&firstgraph>• If you need resources during the next weeks or months, there are many places to look:
<&firstgraph>The Senior LinkAge Line is Minnesota’s free statewide information and assistance service and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. You can reach them by calling 1-800-333-2433 or find them at mnaging.org/advisor/SLL<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>• Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action is another great resource for older adults in Rice County. She can now be reached only by phone at 1-800-277-8418 x328.
<&firstgraph>• Curbside Pickup Meal- There is no noon meal served in at Buckham West until further notice. But you may order and pick up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the June menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org<&firstgraph> and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.