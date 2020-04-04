<&firstgraph>I’ve been thinking a lot about anxiety. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, our world is full of anxiety and fear. In the face of such uncertain times, Jesus gives us words of comfort and hope found in Philippians 4:6: Be anxious for nothing. It is actually a command. So how can I say that a command—a “thus saith the Lord,” can actually be comforting during dark times? I think hope is found in that Jesus shows us another way. There is an alternative way to live. You can live in anxiety, or you can live another way. The writer makes a clear contrast; you can either have one or the other. You can either be anxious over the coronavirus going around, or worry about your job, or live in fear of your 401k’s decline, or you can follow another way. In the face of new and frightening times, God offers another way to live besides the way we might tend to be living right now. God offers peace. When faced with the cares of life, God offers two alternatives to anxiety.
<&firstgraph>First, God offers prayer. The passage states to “let your requests be made known to God.” Anxiety and prayer usually do not work together. Anxiety stems from a heart to control the uncontrollable, while prayer is the realization that we cannot control a situation, but God can. The passage instructs us: rather than being anxious, pray. God further gives a promise to those who will follow His pathway: the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. God’s unsurpassable peace is promised to those who choose Him over worry. Notice, it is not just peace that is promised, it is peace beyond what we could comprehend. I don’t know about you, but that’s the type of peace I need!
<&firstgraph>The second alternative God offers comes in the next verse. It’s a change of perspective and thinking. God gives us a list of things to think on. Instead of worrying and getting anxious over the unending possibilities, God tells us to think on other things; pleasant things; things that don’t cause worry and fear but rather create peace and trust. Christ tells us that the battle between anxiety and trust is one of the mind, and that we can win the war by bringing our cares to Him in prayer and by replacing those thoughts with wholesome ones.
<&firstgraph>Often times when difficulties surround us, we tend to focus on the problems and not the one who has the power to overcome them. This leads to anxiety, fear, worry, and despair. If you’ve found yourself giving in to these types of thought patterns, God suggests to you another way. There is peace and rest at the foot of the cross! Bring your cares and burdens to Jesus, look to Him and He will help you know true peace!