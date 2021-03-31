This Monday, all Faribault Public Schools students in grades PreK-12 had the opportunity to attend school in person! Under normal circumstances, that fact would not be very noteworthy, but it hasn’t been a normal year.
It has been over a year since our students went on spring break, not knowing that the pandemic wouldn’t allow them to come back for the rest of the school year. Now, almost 12 months later to the day, the vast majority of our students and staff are back in one place, working and learning together. It has been a revealing, politically polarizing, and challenging year — and we have learned many, many lessons as a result of COVID-19.
The No. 1 thing I’ve learned is that our students and staff are resilient. As I walked through the middle school and high school Monday, I felt incredibly proud to be a part of this district.
The no-win decisions that our teams and our school board had to make this past year were some of the most difficult we have ever made, definitely the most difficult in my over 20 years as a superintendent.
I’ve learned that there are vastly differing views on how schools should respond during this public health crisis. Many people have voiced their support of our decisions and many have shared their disapproval. On one occasion a person told me, “I hope you get Covid” and the same day a parent called me to let me know how much they support me and understand these difficult decisions. Our board members have probably been involved in the same types of conversations. I stand behind the tough decisions of our Incident Command team, knowing they were all made based on sound data and with the health and safety of our students and staff as our top priority.
We know that over the last year many of our students experienced a loss of some part of their educational experience, whether it affected them academically or socially, or negatively impacted their mental health. We are making plans that include extended summer and fall programs that specifically target areas where students need help getting back on track.
Finally, I want to recognize our seniors. I am incredibly proud of them for everything they have endured. Our high school administrative team is currently working on plans for a prom and graduation so they can get back as much of their high school experience as possible. Our high school staff is committed to helping celebrate them and their time in Faribault Public Schools. They deserve this.
We still need your help as we push through the remainder of the school year. Please, get vaccinated, wear your mask, and continue to practice all the mitigation measures recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health. We are finally together and the last thing we want is to have the schools go backwards again. Thank you for your support for all our kids in this great community.
It is great to be a Falcon!