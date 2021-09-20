Calling all gardeners! The time has come to sign up for the Master Gardener Class of 2022. Have you been thinking, “Gee, I would really like to learn about the program and maybe even become a Master Gardener?” Your time is now! It is easier than you think.
You began by filling out the application. You get registered and get welcomed to the county group to make sure this is the right decision for you.
Applications are being taken until midnight, October 01, 2021.
The easiest way to register is to go to this website — z.umn.edu/mg2022onlineapp.com. That will take you to the application and help to answer some of your questions.
The online course work begins in January and is self-paced through mid-May. A frequent question I get is, “are there going to be tests?” The answer is yes, but they want you to learn the information so they do not set you up to fail. Is it a time commitment? Yes, it is, but you learn so much about what you are passionate about, not boring geometry, so it is fun!
The first year in the program is considered your intern year. In the intern year you have to complete 50 hours of Community Service, but we help you get that goal accomplished. We have programming that we do throughout the year that we include you in, or if you have a special interest in a certain area, we help you pursue that. We are here to help and guide you through the process. We have all the research-based information from the University of Minnesota behind us, so failure is not an option. It might sound overwhelming, but you get so much from the program it makes all the effort worth it, ten times over.
As volunteers we not only learn from scientific research, but we learn from one another. The friends that I have made over my 20 years as a Master Gardener are the best! It is so fun to get together and share our knowledge and talk about gardening!!
If you are interested in our program and need more information you can contact me, Lorrie Rugg, at my email address — brow3298@umn.edu. Or by phone at 507-444-7687 in Steele County or 507-332-6164 in Rice County. I am the Coordinator for both counties, so I get the privilege of working with 2 great groups of dedicated gardeners. We would love to have you join our group!