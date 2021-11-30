To the editor:
The Cedar Lake Association was formed to help all those who use the lake to have a clean place to enjoy while maintaining a healthy lake. The CLA is funded by membership dues and government grants and is run by volunteers. We help keep the water and public property clean, work with the Department of Natural Resources on weed control and supply the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency with lake data such as water clarity, invasive weeds, etc.
One big problem is ice fisher people leaving garbage and debris on the lake. We are asking people to be responsible and take everything with you that you bring out.
Just before ice out in 2021, we organized a lake clean up. We were saddened to see what people left on the ice. Our five sets of volunteers gathered over 75 pounds of bottles, cans, fishing line, plastic bags and other assorted trash, the worst being human fecal matter. It is truly disappointing that people who use the lake don’t have the simple respect to take their garbage with them when they leave. This needs to stop, not only on Cedar Lake, but all lakes and public wildlife areas.
We want to encourage all that use the lakes to be accountable and help hold others accountable. We will be recording names, pictures, and GPS coordinates on ice shacks, making sure people are made responsible for their negligence by reporting to the proper authorities when garbage and debris is left behind on the ice.
For many years, the CLA has provided seasonal facilities and trash collection for lake users. It is not for the public to dump their household trash. This activity will be monitored with cameras and reported to the authorities as illegal dumping.
We shouldn’t need to take these steps to protect Cedar Lake but find it necessary to protect the lake and property around it.
Let’s all work together to keep our lakes and public lands clean!
Mike Lesch
on behalf of the Cedar Lake Association Board