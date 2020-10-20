Since Aug. 1, the Faribault Daily News has been charging for letters to the editor that relate to candidates for office. These letters are considered ads and subject to a $25 charge. This policy does not impact letters for or against a ballot measure.
All election-related letters must be received by Tuesday, Oct. 27. Election letters received between Oct. 28 and Nov. 2 may be posted on our website.
Guidelines regarding all letters to the editor for the election season are as follows:
• Letters must be 250 words or less.
• Letters must be signed by the writer and include their address and phone number to be used only for verification purposes. Anonymous letters will not be published.
• Letter writers are limited to one letter every 30 days unless responding to comments related to their original letter.
Typed letters should be sent to Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at editor@apgsomn.com, mailed to 514 Central Ave., Faribault MN 55021 or delivered to our office.