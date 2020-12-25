A few years ago a study was done on the positive economic impact of having an art center in a community. It was estimated that over $1.2 million is generated annually.
Money spent not only on tickets and class tuition, but money spent at hotels, restaurants, gas stations, retail stores and more. When people from other communities come to the Paradise Center for the Arts to see a show, take a class, or visit our art galleries, they are typically spending time and money in other areas of our community, benefitting us all.
We welcome all people to experience the transformative power of the arts.
This is our mission statement. Our vision is to be a welcoming artistic hub for all. Currently the PCA cannot afford to offer programming that is not revenue generating because we are handcuffed by the debt.
When I took over last year as the director of the PCA, the mortgage and line of credit, (our debt), was just under $500,000. The mortgage making up close to $430,000 and the line of credit $50,000. The current mortgage and line of credit payments are over $5,500 per month. Add to that the rest of the expenses required to keep the doors open and the facility staffed, and we need roughly $16,000 per month.
When COVID-19 struck we had no income outside of our grant funds other than memberships and donations. We did what most of you did. We reduced our expenditures. The devastation of COVID-19 made it clear that we could not continue to serve while carrying this heavy debt load.
I turned to the Board of Directors and our debt reduction committee for ideas and the “100 Club” was born. We would ask 100 donors to become lifetime members of the PCA by giving $2500. Thus raising $250,000 and asking the city to contribute funds so that we could eliminate the debt. The Paradise Center for the Arts made this proposal to the City Council during a work session in August. The council members were favorable although no official vote was taken.
To date, the “100 Club” donors have raised over $55,000 with all funds having been placed in an account to be used for debt reduction only. The city administrator, Tim Murray and I have been in communication. He is writing up an agreement between the city and the PCA and the proposed agreement will go before the city council for a vote sometime in January.
Concerts, theater performances and other forms of entertainment in our auditorium are the mainstay of our revenue and during COVID-19 we have been creative in continuing to provide this type of entertainment to our community. We understand that as an anchor of our historic downtown, the Paradise Center for the Arts is the main provider of artistic experiences in our area.
Our goal is to be able to provide even more free and fee-reduced programming when we are not saddled with this debt.