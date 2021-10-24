While visiting a local family-focused establishment recently, I stopped at a table to say hello to a group of good friends. During the brief conversation, I noticed that this group of young and middle-aged men was participating in a friendly poker game … using pornographic playing cards that depicted completely naked young women in extremely seductive poses.
To further set the scene: it was a very busy night in this business, young women were serving them beer, and several young children were running by the table with full access to view these playing cards.
I hope that your reaction is something akin to: “You must be kidding” and not the same as these men, which was: “it’s no big deal — this is guys night,” along with their desire for me to passively, submissively, and complicitly turn around and pretend it’s OK.
Let me tell you why this is not OK. Let me help you understand a fraction of the trauma and social complacency these cards generate.
The short version: those cards instantly flash me back to every time that I was manipulated into an inappropriate situation or my thoughts or feelings were disregarded or when a man touched or used my body without my consent. My pain associated with these memories is intense and overwhelming, but this personal pain isn’t the biggest reason for my complaint.
The bigger issue is that these cards are another tool in the arsenal that allows for the objectification and demoralization of people — in this case women — that propagates the concept that one segment of our population is better than and entitled to more control than others. These cards are also a desensitizing item that break down appropriate barriers and make it easier for vulnerable individuals to be targeted into human trafficking. For more information on links between human trafficking and pornography, see FightTheNewDrug.org.
Allow me to continue this conversation by making it personal and sharing a microcosm of the thousand or more examples of my own experiences to help paint a picture of the problem I have with these cards.
One of my earliest recollections of being objectified was at less than 5 years old. Manipulation was a constant in my rural Minnesota neighborhood and sexual exploitation of our tiny bodies was a frequent bargaining chip. The fear of rejection, along with overwhelming desire to be included, was stronger than any fear associated with the demands.
At 10 years old I was targeted by a friend of my older brother and experienced severe trauma that might have appeared to be consensual if not for the fact that I was 10 years old and was constantly threatened with harm to myself and my family if I told anyone or if I did not cooperate.
At 15 years old I recall calming myself down when men frequently thought it acceptable to slap my behind while I wiped down tables at the fast-food restaurant where I worked. “This is just the way it is,” I told myself, repulsively resigned to the fact that there was nothing I could do to change it or challenge it.
On my 18th birthday, I was swept off my feet by a boy that I had a crush on, only to be destroyed physically and emotionally when he couldn’t comprehend or accept my rejection of his too early and too aggressive physical advances. I was an object, a trophy to be conquered. My tears during his violation didn’t alter his activity. My feelings didn’t matter to him, just like they didn’t matter in any of the previous or post encounters with people who manipulated my actions for their own gratification.
I have been objectified, groped, treated like a piece of meat, overlooked for promotions and accused of promiscuity when I did get them, dismissed as irrelevant, had my heart repeatedly ripped to shreds while I sought approval, inclusion and validation. I have done things I hated in the moment, and regret still today, to gain approval from boys, men or my peers; things that still make my skin crawl with shame and degradation when I think about them. Sadly, I guarantee that almost every woman you know can relate. Your daughter, your sister, your wife, your mother … can relate to this. She, too, has had choices ripped out of her hands, has been manipulated into behaviors she regretted, and been made to feel that she doesn’t matter.
Ignorance is no longer an excuse. “It’s always been this way” is no longer an acceptable response. There is no question that it is inappropriate. The question you must ask yourself is “will I remove myself from the situation to take a stand … or will I passively sit by and accept the next hand that’s dealt?”
I refuse to accept that this behavior is tolerable. I refuse to sit idly by while society continues to passively allow suppression of individuals who are deemed ‘less than.'
I refuse to accept the hand that’s been dealt.
Will you?