Our “Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe” opens Saturday with an incredible variety of items for purchase! In our shop you will find brand new items like home décor, winter wear, toys, tools and jewelry. Plus we have a host of handmade, artisan quality, items like scarves, purses, blankets, and custom artwork. We have lots items for shoppers to purchase for themselves or to give as a gift.
We also will have a section priced “just right” for youngsters to shop for a special grown up in their life. You will find ornaments, jewelry, tools, and many more things to pick from. Plus we can help get it wrapped, so it will remain a secret! So bring your child, grandchild or other youngster to the “Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe” and let them pick out a gift all on their own for mom or dad, teacher or grandparent.
This event is a fundraiser for Buckham West (formerly the Faribault Senior Center) which is located at 19 Division St. W. The doors open at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Then the shop will continue to be open again on Monday, Dec. 2 through Friday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m.-4p.m.. We will also be open Thursday evening Dec. 5 from 5-7 p.m. during the Hometown Holiday. The final day to shop will be Monday, Dec. 9 from 9-am-4p.m.. Don’t miss out!
Santa Comes to the Buckham Center
The holiday season officially arrives at the Buckham Center with the annual Hometown Holiday celebration scheduled from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5. You will see the arrival of Santa and some real reindeer, have a cookie and popcorn, enjoy special holiday music and participate in many family activities. This is a free event which is open to the entire community.
Once again you will notice that holiday music by Mike Hildebrandt and Friends will be held in the Commons area of our building. You can find Santa in the library. We invite our members and others from the community to pull up a chair and get in the holiday spirit by joining us at the Buckham Center!
Holiday Bake Sale
No time to do any holiday baking this year? Buckham West’s annual Holiday Bake Sale is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9 with doors open to the public for shopping between 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
All Buckham West members are requested to make a donation of either baked goods or cash to support this event. Please have your baked goods delivered to the Center beginning at 8 a.m. Dec. 9 and those planning to donate cash can drop off money at their convenience. We appreciate your support for this important annual fundraising event.
Honoring Your Choices
Advance Care Planning is a process that includes thinking about, talking about, and writing down your preferences for future health care decisions. Join us to engage in the process of advance care planning, learn how to choose a health care decision-maker, navigate the Honoring Choices health care directive, and have the opportunity to complete your directive at the end of class, if you choose.
Pat Heydon, Honoring Choices Coordinator from Allina Health, will lead the discussion which will be offered on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. This free program is open to public. Please preregister by calling 507-497-3061 or email honoringchoices@allina.com.
Snow Removal Service Offered
Buckham West is happy to announce new services that will be available through a partnership between Rice County and Family Service Rochester (FSR). These services will assist older adults and persons with disabilities to remain living in the homes they love. In the coming weeks, FSR will launch its first Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN) program with limited snow removal service for eligible Rice County residents. For more information about the initial NHN snow removal service or to volunteer call 507-287-2010 or email office@familyservicerochester.org.
Tax Benefits
With just five weeks left in the year, it is time to think about making a contribution to the Buckham West building expansion. We are proud of the fact that we have raised over $1.8 million since the beginning of the fundraising effort, but there are still additional funds needed in order to reach our target.
Many donors will want to take advantage of tax benefits before the end of the year. So if you are thinking about making a charitable donation before the end of 2019, please consider making your gift this year to our building expansion. You would be benefiting a worthwhile fundraising effort and possibly receive a tax benefit. (Please consult your tax or financial professional about your personal situation.)
Winter Weather
At this time of the year, it is a good idea to be prepared for severe winter weather. But because every storm can look differently, our center, Buckham West, no longer automatically closes when the schools do. Please listen to the local radio station, KDHL, for an announcement about our closing status. If you don’t hear anything on the radio, you can assume that we are open and all scheduled activities (with the exception of Senior Dining) will go on as planned.
Please note though that Senior Dining and the Meals on Wheels schedule is different than Buckham West’s and runs parallel to the school closing policy. If schools close due to bad weather, there will be no noon meal at Buckham West or Meals on Wheels delivery.
Reminders:
• Current Buckham West members: It’s time to renew your membership for 2020.
• Buckham West and Senior Dining will be closed on Thursday, November 28th and Friday, November 29th. There will also be no Meals on Wheels delivery on either of those days. Fashions on Central will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but re-open on Friday and Saturday.
Upcoming Trips
• Church Basement Ladies, “Hark! The Basement Ladies Sing” on Friday, Dec. 20 from 10:30-4:30p.m. at the Ames Center. Cost is $70 includes lunch at Old Country Buffet, performance and motorcoach transportation.