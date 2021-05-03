To the editor:
I wish to thank the residents of the Faribault School district for attending the School Board meeting on April 26. A very serious topic was voiced before the School Board concerning Critical Race Theory. I would never support or vote for the introduction of the Critical Race Theory into our great Faribault School district's curriculum.
At the next election cycle in November 2022, the community must elect more conservative school board members, to fight these liberal/socialist agenda. We must act together to fight this evil that has permeated our society.
Richard Olson
Faribault