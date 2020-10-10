To the editor:
On Tuesday evening, Sept. 29, we were in Faribault. We stopped to grab a sandwich at a fast food restaurant and head back home to Garden City. Our car stopped running and we couldn't find what was wrong.
A Valvoline Store was about 1½ blocks away. My husband walked over and they were busy but said they would come see if they could help when they were done. A young man came over and looked for the problem. Then two gentlemen stopped in a pickup and one was a mechanic. He said he would see if he could help.
Neither could find the problem so we were given a number for a tow truck. Another gentleman left his home and came with the tow truck and proceeded to drive the car and us back to Mankato. It was so wonderful to meet such nice helpful people.
In this pandemic, we seem to see the worst in many people.
We just wanted to thank all those who helped us and were so kind to us.
Hugh & Vail Belgard
Garden City