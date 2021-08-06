It goes without saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a terrible tragedy that has taken millions of lives worldwide and has negatively impacted the day-to-day lives of us all.
That said, the past year and a half has taught us that we may be more resilient than we thought. We have had to adapt our home and professional lives in ways never before considered and some of the lessons learned may actually serve us well going forward. This is absolutely the case for us at HOPE Center.
Our staff and our clients have faced many pandemic-related obstacles. While these were indeed difficult at first, they also forced us to develop and perfect substitute processes, tools and skills that have proven effective.
One example was moving much of our client interaction to the phones. This actually benefitted many of our clients since doing so removed issues like arranging for childcare and taking time off from work.
Meeting by phone also allowed parents to speak with us more freely since discussing difficult issues in our office with their children present can be retraumatizing. We also found that some victims of abuse are more comfortable sharing intimate details when we are not face-to-face. Also, for those who have developed co-dependent, people-pleasing behaviors (see a previous column on fawning behavior), interacting with a warm, caring voice on the phone – instead of reacting to various visual cues – can help them feel more comfortable and less likely to want to “take care” of their advocate. Instead, the focus can remain more solidly on the client and their needs.
Another example was the closure of the courts which posed a major disruption to how we assist our clients. However, we found that it also presented some advantages. Participating in a remote hearing removes the significant concerns related to being in the same physical space as the abuser. It also reduces victims’ anxiety and their need for hypervigilance when parking, walking into the building and waiting in the hallway not knowing where their abuser might be before the hearing.
We have also found ourselves more comfortable with and adept at using technology in our day-to-day work. We have realized the efficiency of filing online harassment restraining orders and orders for protection, have mastered electronic signatures and have enhanced the safe storage of data.
Another benefit has been the deepening of relationships among organizations. We alerted each other to funding opportunities and impending deadlines. We all worked together to secure housing and to find food assistance for clients who were in the midst of fleeing domestic violence and we provided wrap-around services in new ways. The Rice County Housing Assistance provider reached out to provide additional funding to help us serve the most clients we could during this time and we have continued to discuss ways to further that partnership.
We have made new connections and strengthened existing ones. There has been more sharing of best practices and more brainstorming of solutions. We have also experienced more referrals from other organizations since they now better understand what HOPE Center does.
Going forward, we will continue to be flexible, take advantage of new platforms, explore new ways of reaching each other, and leverage new relationships to benefit our clients and each other.