I continue to value the opportunity to write a monthly column about joy and compassion. I always appreciate the handwritten notes I get that follow. I receive most notes on my forgiveness columns.
The year 2020 has been one of the most eventful years of my life and I will end this year using the theme of forgiveness. As you read this column, we are at the start of the holiday season. We are in the ninth month of COVID-19 changing our lives forever. The holidays of 2020 will bring people together in different ways, but we will still come together to celebrate and be thankful.
The holiday season can be very joyful for many, while for others it can include sadness in reflecting on family and friends who were called home to Heaven and won’t be with us this year. We also have the added stress of how to safely come together in the face of the virus.
I know that the holidays are all about traditions, some that are new and some that go back decades. In 2019, the townhome that Donna and I purchased was being demolished to be put back together in 2020. We bought a small white birch tree with lights and just three ornaments. This tree will always be a tradition for us and a reminder of our first holiday season together.
I encourage each of you to take advantage of the opportunities that are all around us to volunteer to help others in need. When you start to feel sorry for yourself, always remember that someone is carrying a heavier cross. If you have food, a roof over your head and family and friends that love you, consider yourself blessed and very fortunate in 2020. Please continue to slow down during the holidays and enjoy each day that you are blessed to have.
As I have stated each November, some of us hold onto resentments both large and small. Sometimes we hold on for a short time while at other times we carry this around for a long, long time. I would suggest to those of you carrying around resentments right now to ask yourself these questions:
1. How much good energy have I wasted by hanging on to a resentment?
2. What will make me move forward and let this go in 2020?
3. Is there any part of the resentment that may be my fault?
4. Do I want to be free of this resentment and live my life looking forward to the future?
When you feel like you have been “wronged” it is not hard to be angry and upset. You want the other person to know how they made you feel and to experience some of your pain. I can guarantee if you choose to confront them, they may not get it or understand, and you may end up feeling worse.
So, I suggest in 2020 you find peace in praying to God and letting it go. To truly forgive is to truly let go. When we pray to God for forgiveness, we are also praying that God will forgive us for what we may have done wrong or where we have fallen short. God always gives us a clean slate. I suggest you let go and give this other person a clean slate in 2020.
Let yourself release the weight of resentment. You will feel more awake, more energized and increase your joys in living. Choose to move froward this holiday season. Step forward feeling your best warm COVID hug and practice the fine art of forgiveness. Life is meant to be lived looking forward, not backward.