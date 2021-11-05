To the editor:
The American Association of University Women – AAUW had a Halloween breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 31. We have so much to be thankful for:
We would like to thank the community for coming. We were thrilled to see such a marvelous turnout!
The Sons of the American Legion did a super job of cooking the omelets and their help was greatly appreciated.
We thank the Legion for the use of their building to make it possible.
Hy-Vee made over 30 dozen jumbo muffins, and we have received numerous compliments on how fresh and tasty they were, especially the pumpkin ones. We appreciated the generous discount they gave us so the Thrivent impact card could be stretched as far as possible.
We would like to thank the more than 30 members who had a part in the breakfast, whether they donated napkins, placemats, and candy, and/or pitched in to help make this breakfast one for the record books as well as fun for all.
We plan to offer more local scholarship opportunities for female students with the success of this fundraiser.
Tentatively, we hope to have our annual Book Sale back in May, 2022.
With heartfelt appreciation,
Kathy Larson and Karen Rasmussen
AAUW Halloween Breakfast co-chairs