I write this column in response to the column “Global warming — Is it a fact or is it a hoax?” written by my fellow contributor to this page, David Nielson.
I agree with several points he made in his column. “Follow the money,” he said. I encourage readers to research who and what industries are supporting and funding the climate change deniers.
The November 2009 hacking of the Climate Research Unit at the University of East Anglia, England did occur and was called “Climategate 1.” A later release of climate documents in 2011 was labeled “Climategate 2.” However, instead of supporting the claims of climate change deniers, the total information released reinforced the conclusion that the current rate of climate change is a threat to the economic and physical sustainability of human civilization.
Mr. Nielson is correct in stating that carbon has been at 4,000 parts per million or greater in the past but neglected to state that was during the Cambria Period over 500 million years ago when land masses were largely barren and life forms existed mainly in the oceans. The high carbon level did lead to an explosion of plant growth but also caused oxygen levels to fall dramatically in the oceans causing the extinction of many life forms. In the article I read it was stated, “the last half of the Cambria Period was surprisingly barren and showed evidence of several rapid extinction events.”
Mr. Nielson also states that 90% of climate scientists agreeing that carbon levels are at dangerous levels because of human activity “is false on all levels” and then infers that is the opinion of largely government financed studies not independent studies. He then refers to several scientists who he implies deny climate change.
He first mentions Freeman Dyson who is a brilliant English born 96-year-old American theoretical physicist and mathematician. Mr. Dyson agrees that human activity is causing global warming and that one of the many causes is the increase of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere resulting from the burning of fossil fuels. He is quoted as saying, “ My objections to the global warming propaganda are not so much over the technical facts, about which I do not know much, but rather against the way these people behave and the kind of intolerance to criticism that a lot of them have.” He has calculated it would take planting a trillion fast growing trees to remove all carbon from the atmosphere.
In his book, “The Sun, The Genome and The Internet,” he describes a vision of green technology enriching villages all over the world and halting migration from villages to megacities. “The three components of the vision are all essential: the sun to provide energy where it is needed, the genome to provide plants that can convert sunlight into chemical fuel cheaply and efficiently, the Internet to end the intellectual and economic isolation of rural populations.”
The writer then refers to three scientific experts and their study of reduced sun spot activity and the theory of a cooling of Earth’s surface in the near future because of a grand solar minimum caused by a possible 60% reduction in sunspot activity.
Valentia Zharkova’s paper does not say anything about a cooling climate. As stated in a Royal Astronomical Society press release about her paper, “ solar activity will fall by 60% during the 2030’s without clarifying that solar activity refers to a fall in the number of sunspots, not a dramatic fall in the life sustaining light emitted from the sun.”
Joanne D. Haigh states, “Global warming is a runaway train. If you ever want the global temperature to plateau you got to get carbon emissions to zero. At some stage we’ve got to bite the bullet.” Obviously neither of these women, who are experts in their chosen field of study, are denying climate change.
Nir Joseph Shaviv is an Israeli-American physics professor known for his solar and cosmic ray hypothesis of climate change and raises reasonable questioning of causes and effects of climate change and global warming and is a climate change critic. William Happer is currently an emeritus physics professor at Princeton University and is a denier of climate change. He was formerly a member of President Trump’s National Security but left in September 2019. Francesco Femia, co-founder of the Center for Climate Security in Washington, D.C., had this to say about Professor Happer, “When your military, intelligence and security agencies are all warning about the security risks of climate change, you simply can’t have a climate denier in a senior position at the National Security Council.”
Mr. Nielson’s reference to “Chicken Little predictions” is an attempt I think at discounting facts. I don’t understand what he meant by the statement, “Icebergs have no effect due to their computation,” and his opening statement, “Ever since humans could communicate, some have claimed we are facing the end of the earth” is certainly his own opinion, and an exaggeration.
Why don’t we all strive to make statements based on facts and when we do state an opinion to clearly identify it as such? What do you think?